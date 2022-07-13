Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor shares on-set photos from Cruz’s first ‘acting’ role

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor’s son Cruz had his first acting job. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is a proud dad to his 1-year-old son Cruz. Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed their first child in April 2021, and the parents seldom miss an opportunity for Cruz to take the limelight.

This seems to be still the case in a recent post Jax shared on his social media. Cruz is surrounded by crew members, cameras, and hair staff in the various clips as he experiences his first “acting” role.

Jax beamed in the posts as he supported what is very likely his son’s first job in the entertainment industry.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor supports son Cruz in his first ‘acting’ role

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jax shared videos from a very exciting day for his family of three.

In the first clip, Jax is seen holding baby Cruz while standing in what looks like a home’s front foyer. The father-son duo is surrounded by camera equipment as Jax bounces Cruz in his arms.

Cruz looked adorable, with his long locks slicked back off his face into a bun at the back of his head. For his outfit, Cruz was decked out in a light blue, short-sleeved button-up matched perfectly with a pair of khaki shorts and white sneakers.

Jax captioned the post, “My little actor on set today.”

The next video featured Cruz in a backyard sharing space with a few farm animals, including goats and chickens. His sweet signature man-bun was on full display as he walked over to a coop.

Another video gave Jax’s followers a great behind-the-scenes look at Cruz during some downtime, presumably between scenes. His full attention was focused on the tablet in front of him as he sat comfortably on his dad’s lap. Jax looked just as focused as his son.

The final snap showed Cruz at the end of what must have been a very long day for the little one. He was fastened in his car seat and asleep with his head against the headrest.

“Tough day at work,” Jax wrote over the final picture.

Jax is a ‘hands on’ dad despite skipping one parenting task

Although Jax is invested in his son, during a recent appearance on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast, Brittany revealed that there is one parenting task that Jax simply won’t entertain — bathing Cruz.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, according to Brittany, Jax has seemingly only given Cruz one bath since his birth, and Brittany doesn’t seem to mind.

“I pretty much do, I think Jax maybe has given Cruz, like, one bath. I do all the other baths. Or I put him in the bathtub with me, you know, until he gets [to] a certain age. So, he always, like, will get in the bath with me, or I’m the one doing, like, the baths and getting him dressed,” she explained.

Despite his absence during bath time, Brittany maintained that Jax is still a very “hands-on” dad.

Brittany’s claims must be true because of his involvement in Cruz’s latest endeavor.

