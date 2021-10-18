Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor reveals which of his former castmates he’s still in contact with

Jax Taylor reveals which of his former Vanderpump Rules co-stars he’s still in contact with. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules OG Jax Taylor shocked fans, followers, and viewers alike when it was announced that both he and his wife Brittany Cartwright would be departing from the hit Bravo show.

The unexpected news came just months after news broke that their co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were also let go from their contracts.

Since making the announcement, Jax and Brittany have remained active on the media circuits as well as on social media where they manage to keep their fans and followers updated on what’s happening in their lives.

However, it’s no secret at this point that not all of the current Vanderpump Rules cast are sad at their exits. In fact, a couple of stars have also stated that it’s been a good thing since it allows the Vanderpump Rules viewers to get to know the current cast more intimately.

But it looks like Jax and Brittany are still in contact with several of their former castmates, and according to Jax, they work hard to stay in contact with their friends.

Jax reveals which of his former Vanderpump Rules co-stars he’s maintained contact with

During a recent appearance on The Doctors, Jax was asked which of his former co-stars he’s maintained relationships with, and it turns out that it’s quite a few of them.

“I try to keep in touch with Randall [Emmett] and Lala [Kent], with Tom [Schwartz] and Katie [Maloney-Schwartz], Beau [Clark] and Stassi [Schroeder] I’m very close with,” Jax admitted.

He continued to explain that he primarily works to keep up the relationships with the cast members who’ve had kids.

“All of us, the ones that we all have kids,” he shared. “You know? And those are kind of the people that I’m with a lot now.”

“We all have a lot in common. We’re all raising our children together,” Jax concluded. “All our kids are months apart. That’s my main priority right now. And we’re just having a lot of fun doing it. A lot of fun raising our kids together.”

Also according to Jax, what has helped their friendships thrive is the fact that they were all friends prior to filming the show.

Jax and Brittany enjoy a summer full of friends and babies

Although their time with Vanderpump Rules came to an end, something Jax says he was ready for, they’ve gotten creative in fostering their friendships with their former castmates.

Many of the group’s get-togethers revolve around good weather, good company, and pool time. Recently, Jax and Brittany enjoyed a pool day with each of those he listed in the interview. And it was such a fun time that Instagram was flooded with posts of each other and of course the Vanderpump Rules baby boom babies too.

And the fun doesn’t end there. Brittany also took to Instagram recently with a photo dump of several shots from their family visit to a pumpkin patch. The adorable post ended with a video of their son, Cruz, laughing hysterically at his mom’s silly impression of The Grinch.

Despite missing out on the newest season of Vanderpump Rules, Jax and Brittany are clearly keeping their priorities in check and putting real effort into their most valued relationships.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.