Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor plays poolside with son Cruz in Mexico

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is making the most of his Mexican vacation with his wife Brittany Cartwright and their 1-year-old son Cruz.

While Jax often shares his special moments with baby Cruz, the memories are seemingly becoming more sentimental as Cruz gets older.

The family of three is currently enjoying their time in the sun and taking advantage of all the warm weather while in Mexico. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany is using their vacation to put her newfound confidence on display since losing upwards of 40 lbs since Cruz’s birth in April 2021.

Jax seized the opportunity to share another core memory of himself and Cruz with his fans and followers online.

In the recent post, the former Bravo star splashed around in the pool with his little one in their luxurious resort.

And while Jax may have been the bad boy of Pump Rules, his role of dad has certainly made an ongoing impact on him.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor takes son Cruz swimming while on Mexican vacation

Over on his Instagram, Jax shared a series of pictures of himself and Cruz playing with one another while enjoying their resort’s lavish pool.

In the first shot, Jax stands topless in the water with his elbows on the ledge while he holds Cruz at the edge of the pool.

Jax smiled joyfully up at his little boy who was rocking bright pink swimming trunks.

In the following pictures, Jax lifts Cruz over his head and into the water while his arms and legs sprawl out in preparation for the swim.

Jax captioned the post shouting out the resort and his publicist for helping them make their trip such a great experience.

“Having the best time with my family in Mexico, the hotel and staff @royaltonrivieracancunofficial have been nothing short of exceptional, our butler Angel has gone above and beyond for us,” Jax shared. “The #diamondclub at hideaway was definitely the best choice for our family.”

He continued to gush, “Of course our favorite part is the pool, my little guy has become such the little fish and we just love making these special memories each day. Also thank you @lorikpublicrelations for putting all this together for us, I honestly don’t know what we would do with out you. 🌴🇲🇽💜”

Brittany Cartwright confidently poses in royal blue bathing suit in Mexico

Jax isn’t the only one ready to make the most of their time in Mexico.

For her part, Brittany took full advantage of the great bathing suit weather and captured her stunning bathing suit and killer curves in a recent mirror selfie.

With Cruz visible just off to the side, Brittany showed off her confidence in her one-piece by popping a knee and placing a hand on her hip.

There’s seemingly no shortage of fun for Jax and his family in Mexico this summer.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.