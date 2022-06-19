Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor admits to trying his best while raising son Cruz

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor gets real about fatherhood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor may come off incredibly confident and maybe even arrogant at times, but when it comes to his role as a father, Jax admits that even he has his insecurities.

Jax became a father when he welcomed his son Cruz with his wife Brittany Cartwright in April 2021. Since his arrival, baby Cruz has been the apple of his parents’ eyes, and they’ve happily shared his milestones with their friends, followers, and loved ones online. Sharing everything from teething to new toys and vacationing in Kentucky, it’s clear Jax and Brittany’s worlds revolve around their little one.

In a recent online post, Jax admitted that he has doubts but also shared how he manages to keep his insecurities in check when he feels overwhelmed.

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor talks his insecurities when raising his son Cruz

Over on Twitter, Jax opened up about his insecurities and let his followers know that they’re not alone if they ever worry about whether or not they’re doing right by their children.

Keeping his message and advice simple, Jax shared that he spends plenty of time worrying about how he measures up as a parent.

“I spend insane amount of time wondering if I am doing it right. At some point I have to remind myself that I am doing the best I can. #HappyFathersDayWeekend 💜,” he wrote.

Jax gushes about loving parenthood and raising his son with Brittany

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Jax beamed with pride as he answered follower questions about his role as a dad.

One follower asked, “What has been the hardest part of parenthood so far?”

According to Jax, parenting isn’t as challenging as some would expect, and he fully credits that to how “good” Cruz is.

“It’s been amazing so far,” he wrote in response. “We have a really good kid…”

Another follower submitted a compliment to the dad-of-one instead of asking a question. In their comment, the user applauded Jax for stepping up and being “such a great dad.”

“[It is] The role I was born to play,” Jax expressed. “Best job in the world.”

Jax and Brittany also shared pictures of their vacation time in Kentucky. In Jax’s series of photos, he shared several sweet moments for the father-son duo while they played around in the fields.

“So fortunate to have a family with a beautiful farm with animals for my son to grow up with. Nothing makes Britt and I happier than being out here enjoying God’s country. #family #dadlife ✝️💟,” he captioned the post.

