Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy seen kissing mystery woman before attending concert

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has seemingly moved on from his relationship with ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss.

The former couple announced their split back in December, ending their five-year relationship. Although the split came as a shock to both Vanderpump Rules viewers and the cast, James and Raquel were set that this decision was in their best interest.

Since their split, both James and Raquel have made strides in their newfound single lives. And in a recent post to social media, James debuted his new flame by showing her some love prior to attending a concert together.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy kisses mystery woman

Over on his Instagram Stories, James gave his fans and followers another glimpse at his new love interest.

Although he has still yet to reveal her identity, James didn’t hesitate to show her a little bit of love while they enjoyed a night out on the town.

In one video clip, James approached his new flame and tapped her on the shoulder. When she turned around, she shared a wide grin for the camera as James leaned in and laid a gentle kiss on her cheek.

In the following clips, James and his mystery girlfriend enjoyed a concert together, and he filmed her dancing along to the music.

James Kennedy is thriving following split from Raquel Leviss

James’ newest relationship comes hot on the heels of his split from Raquel. After a tumultuous season played out for the former couple on Season 9 of the show, they ultimately decided to end their relationship.

James and Raquel opened up about their split during the Season 9 reunion and revealed they had been experiencing relationship troubles for quite some time. In fact, during the reunion, they admitted their intimacy had been suffering, and they hadn’t had sex in two years leading up to their split.

Despite their clear pain from the situation, both James and Raquel are seemingly moving on to bigger and better things.

Raquel celebrated her “unengagement” while hosting a watch party with her friends for the reunion.

Although James and his new flame are in the early stages of their relationship, James admitted to his friend and co-star Lala Kent that he is hoping to avoid making the same mistakes twice and is really putting in the effort for his current relationship.

“Look, it’s too early to say honestly. I do like this girl, I really do. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that,” he said. “That’s kind of where my head was at with Raquel back in the day … With this girl, I don’t want to make the same mistakes. I’ve learned a lot. I’m just moving on and not thinking about everything that I’ve gone through.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.