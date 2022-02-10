Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy hints at new relationship, says he’s ‘seeing someone’

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy reveals he has a new lady in his life. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy revealed he’s seeing someone new following his December split with former fiancée Raquel Leviss.

It seems the DJ is moving on from his last relationship, though he’s treading carefully in the hopes of avoiding past mistakes.

During a recent appearance on VPR co-star Lala Kent’s podcast, James shared that he’s seeing someone new and expressed excitement over this next chapter.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy says he doesn’t want to ‘make the same mistakes’

While speaking with Lala on her Give Them Lala podcast, James opened up about the current situation of his dating life.

“I might be seeing someone, kind of, right now,” he revealed. “I am a lover and I’m not a fighter. So, when I do meet someone, I am kind of only into them.”

He continued to explain, “That’s the sexy thing about it. I might not be into you in two weeks or three weeks but for that moment, I don’t want to make out with another girl, I just want you.”

When Lala asked if his current flame was the same woman he was seen holding hands with on social media, James confirmed that she’s the same woman.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, James shared a video on his Instagram Stories where he was seen holding hands with a new mystery brunette. And while he has yet to reveal her identity, James did share that he met her while at one of Tom Sandoval’s music gigs and it seems he’s quite smitten with her.

James dishes on if new flame will appear on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules

When Lala questioned if James’ new love interest would make an appearance on Season 10 of the hit Bravo show (should it be renewed) James admitted he wasn’t quite sure.

“Look, it’s too early to say honestly. I do like this girl, I really do. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that,” he said. “That’s kind of where my head was at with Raquel back in the day … With this girl, I don’t want to make the same mistakes. I’ve learned a lot. I’m just moving on and not thinking about everything that I’ve gone through.”

According to James, he’s a “book that just added so many chapters,” so he isn’t looking to rush any relationship for the time being.

“I’m taking my time, you know she gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me it’s like I have to decide as well,” he noted.

“Like, s**t, ‘What do I truly want? ’I’m not going to just do something for the f***s of it,” he concluded.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.