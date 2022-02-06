Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy heads to Key West after pal’s wedding

James Kennedy heads to Key West and shares shirtless photos on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is off to Key West following the wedding of one of his friends. Despite his recent, and painful, split from ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss, James seemed completely into the wedding celebrations and took the time to keep his followers updated along the way.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules was easily the highest of highs and lowest of lows for the DJ. The beginning of the season started with his extravagant proposal to Raquel and the season ended with the shocking news that the two had decided to call it all off.

Since announcing their split, the former couple has maintained they’re on decent terms with one another, though some may question it considering Raquel’s small digs at their relationship.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy heads to Key West following a friend’s wedding

Over on his Instagram, James spammed his followers with pictures from the Florida wedding and celebration.

Many of the snaps include James showing off his incredibly defined physique, along with shots of the gorgeous locations. In his most recent post, James informed his fans and followers that he was headed to Key West for some fun following the wedding festivities for his pal.

“The lads [were] looking sharp af last night, congratulations to my brotha @danwhitfield_…. Now time to hit key west,” he captioned the post.

James previously shared another series of shots from his time in Florida. Each shot featured James shirtless and soaking up the sun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

James and Raquel went their separate ways, announced end of engagement during Vanderpump Rules reunion

James and Raquel arguably held one of the biggest storylines of Season 9. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, James and Raquel kicked off the season, and their engagement, with a Coachella-themed proposal filled with Raquel’s favorite things.

As the season unfolded, however, things seemed rocky for the couple. Raquel expressed interest in fixing her nose job, but James was adamant that she do as little work as possible to her face. After it was revealed that James had “bumped” Raquel’s nose shortly after her first surgery, many were concerned that she was ignoring major red flags in their relationship.

However, the two seemingly remained in love and it wasn’t until rumors surfaced that they had announced their split during the taping of the reunion episodes that they confirmed the news.

Taking to Instagram, the former couple released a joint statement clarifying the end of their relationship.

Once the Season 9 reunion rolled around, viewers watched as James and Raquel announced they had called off their engagement, much to the shock of their co-stars. The former couple were open about the demise of their relationship and revealed they hadn’t been intimate in the two years leading up to their official split.

However, since their split, both James and Raquel are seemingly on to bigger and better things. While the reunion aired, Raquel held a watch party and celebrated her “unengagement” while James continues to grow his DJing career.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.