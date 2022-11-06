Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy gushes with love for girlfriend Ally Lewber, says he ‘couldn’t be luckier’

James Kennedy gushed about the love he feels for girlfriend Ally Lewber. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy seems to be falling more and more in love with his girlfriend Ally Lewber with each passing day.

The controversial reality personality has often caught flack for his explosive temper and tendency to jump into quick hookups with girls.

After his December 2021 split from former fiancee Raquel Leviss, James didn’t wait long before entering into his current relationship with Ally.

Although he opted to keep her identity a secret until going social media official in March 2022, James did drop a hint of her to his followers in January.

Since going public with their love, James hasn’t shied away from featuring his beautiful lover in several posts over this past year.

James did it once again with his most recent post, where he found himself gushing about the love he feels for Ally, along with a sweet photo captured while the two were on vacation.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy shares love for girlfriend Ally Lewber

Over on his Instagram, James shared a beautiful and picturesque shot of himself and Ally. The gorgeous photo showed James and Ally face to face as they embraced one another.

With their faces coming in close for a kiss, both looked blissful as they stood on a boardwalk that seemingly ended at the ocean.

The lovers were shadowed by a building that was out of shot, and behind them, palm trees perfectly framed their shot, and in the distance, clear blue skies were perfectly melded with shimmering blue waters.

James captioned the post making it clear just how much he loves Ally.

“I couldn’t be luckier❤️,” he simply wrote.

James’ latest post comes hot on the heels of two shares to his Instagram Stories, where he shared Ally’s dazzling date night attire.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, in the first shot shared by the DJ, he allowed Ally to take center stage and posted a photo of her posing solo in a bright and vibrant satin dress.

The minidress hit mid-thigh on the leggy beauty. The garment was form-fitting and featured spaghetti straps in a sweet teal shade that matched a side drawstring which brought the dress’s hemline up just slightly.

The elaborately patterned dress perfectly complemented her low-key messy bun and simply gold hoop earrings.

James joined Ally for the second shot, where his chiseled chest could be seen through his unbuttoned black shirt.

The two smiled in the selfie as they set out to enjoy themselves for the evening.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.