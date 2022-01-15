Vanderpump Rules: Fresh-faced Stassi Schroeder steps out with Beau Clark and daughter Hartford

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder running a grocery errand with husband Beau Clark and daughter Hartford. Pic credit: Backgrid

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder seems to have recovered just fine from celebrating her daughter Hartford’s exciting first birthday party. The luxurious bash was exactly what longtime Stassi fans have come to expect from the VPR personality.

Since wrapping the celebrations, Stassi has continued to share pictures from the day and she was recently spotted out grocery shopping with the little one along with her husband Beau Clark.

Former VPR star Stassi Schroeder spotted grocery shopping with Hartford and Beau Clark

Stassi, Beau, and baby Hartford were snapped leaving Gelson’s supermarket in Los Angeles. Not surprisingly, Stassi looked both trendy and chic on the quick trip.

Pairing black leggings with a beige teddy coat, matching ankle boots, and a black cross-body bag, Stassi’s look was a classic outfit for the mom of one.

Stassi carried baby Hartford out to the parking lot, while Beau followed pushing the cart in a great casual look including a graphic t-shirt and his classic Los Angeles Rams ball cap.

And never one to be left out, baby Hartford was decked out in an all-black outfit including an adorable crew neck sweater and matching quilted black booties.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Hartford’s first birthday was an extravaganza of family, love, and elaborate decorations

Baby Hartford was the first baby born during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Her birth in January was followed by Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean, Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz, and finally Scheana Shay’s daughter, Summer Moon. And her birthday celebration was one for the record books.

Planning for her birthday started right after Christmas and Stassi was able to repurpose certain Christmas decor for Hartford’s forest animal and nature-themed birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The birthday party included all of the usual fun, cake, family, and balloons. But it didn’t just end there. Hartford’s parents also ordered custom wrapping paper plastered with Hartford’s face as well as an entire gallery wall of her best pictures behind the elaborate dessert table.

Several of Stassi’s former Vanderpump Rules stars were also in attendance to celebrate. Hartford’s godmother, Katie Maloney, even showed up early to help finish decorating.

Lala Kent and her daughter Ocean, Scheana Shay and her daughter Summer Moon, and Brittany Cartwright attended. Unfortunately, Brittany’s son, Cruz, who she shares with her husband and OG Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor, missed out on the fun due to being under the weather.

All in all, Hartford was the center of attention throughout the event and plenty of love was shared for the little one on social media.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.