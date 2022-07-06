Vanderpump Rules: Fans wonder if Scheana Shay and Lala Kent’s rekindled friendship will last

Vanderpump Rules fans wonder if Scheana Shay and Lala Kent’s newly rekindled friendship will last. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules fans were treated to double the pleasure with Scheana Shay’s most recent bikini selfie. The mom of one showed off her toned physique while posing next to her co-star and on-off friend Lala Kent.

The two have had a tumultuous relationship in recent years. Throughout Season 9, the two women navigated rebuilding their friendship after Scheana expressed her disappointment in Lala not being there for her after her devastating miscarriage in 2020.

Although the two seemed to have fixed their issues early on, they were again at odd by the end of the season, and once again viewers were left questioning if their friendship would last. Given the newest photo, fans can’t help but keep the question alive.

Vanderpump Rules fans wonder if the friendship will last between Scheana Shay and Lala Kent

In a post to Reddit, a user shared the hot bikini selfie along with the title questioning, “Scheana and Lala’s friendship… will it last through the new season[?] 👀”

The question is well-posed considering Scheana and Lala’s spotty friendship history. Season 10 has gotten the green light, and if past seasons are any indication of how their friendship storylines will unfold, there’s bound to be drama in their future.

Other viewers didn’t hesitate to weigh in with their own opinions.

“[Lala’s] too disingenuous to hold down a solid friendship,” one user wrote. “And it’s only a matter of time before Lala ‘the pitbull’ Kent lashes out at Jancan for something, or uses her for a storyline.”



Another chimed in, “of course not, they’re both bad friends. they’ll find something to fight about and something to make up for.”



Others accused Lala of only using Scheana for publicity to get away from the Randall Emmett stories.

“You know LFU [Lauren from Utah] is running out of friends when she’s buddying up with [Scheana.] Everyone knows LFU can’t stand her. She’s also using her for publicity cuz only publicity LFU is getting is for her loser ex,” the comment read, in part.



Yet another commenter wrote, “Everyone always wants Scheana as a friend until someone better comes along and it’s sad.”



Scheana’s planning a wedding, Lala’s navigating the single life

Despite their current friendship status, Lala and Scheana couldn’t be further apart in terms of their love life. While Scheana is currently planning her Mexico wedding to Brock Davies, Lala is navigating single-motherhood after her explosive split from film producer Randall Emmett.

Scheana recently posted a series of sizzling selfies while in Mexico with her fiance, and with their wedding just weeks away, they’re most likely in full swing to pull off the elaborate event.

Lala, on the other hand, recently accused her ex-fiance of “tackling” her to the ground as she attempted to confront him about cheating allegations in a bombshell exposé for the Los Angeles Times.

The article also alleged that Randall attempted to persuade a young, unnamed actress to exchange sexual favors for a role in one of his movies. Randall’s reps have since denied the hefty allegations.

With all the differences between their current life circumstances, it’s likely Scheana and Lala are bound to run into some drama as the new season unfolds.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.