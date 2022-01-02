Vanderpump Rules fans wonder if Katie Maloney is pregnant after New Year’s celebration post

Fans questioned whether or not Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was pregnant following recent post to social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Several Vanderpump Rules alums gathered to ring in the New Year together. And while it’s clear they had a blast, Katie Maloney received some unsolicited questions wondering if she was pregnant following her recent posts to social media.

Both past and present Vanderpump Rules stars including Katie Maloney, her husband Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, and Lala Kent were in attendance for the festivities. And with the fun of the New Year’s celebration came several social media posts from the evening.

After a particular post and an arguably misread caption, Katie’s comment section was flooded with comments and inquiries about whether or not she and Tom were expanding their family.

Katie Maloney fields pregnancy questions following New Year’s celebrations with Vanderpump Rules co-stars

The post in question featured a sassy picture of Katie standing next to her husband, Tom, with their arms wrapped around each other.

While Tom looks coyly at the ground, Katie posed with a hand on her hip and looking square at the camera.

She captioned the post, “Goodbye 2021. You brought some pretty amazing things into my life. Some amazing new little lives, who I loves so dearly. Some really difficult moments and triumphs! Feeling really hopeful. Love you all!”

Apparently, between the caption’s mention of “little lives” and the curvature of Tom’s coat in the picture, fans took that to mean that Katie might be pregnant.

Some comments called out the pregnancy questions and noted that considering the challenges Katie and Tom have encountered while trying to conceive the comments are quite insensitive.

“Anyone assuming she’s pregnant when she did not say she’s pregnant, shame on you,” read one comment. “Especially with the struggles they’ve had. What if she’s NOT pregnant, think about what you are saying and how that would make her feel.”

Another wrote, “Oh goodness. If she was pregnant she would say so. Imagine reading all these comments if you were her and not pregnant or having difficulty getting pregnant.”

Other comments reasoned that Katie could very well mean the Vanderpump Rules baby boom babies when she stated “little lives.”

“I’m pretty sure she’s talking about all the new babies that were born like Lala[‘s], [Stassi’s] and [Scheana].”

Katie and Tom reveal fertility struggles in Vanderpump Rules Season 9

The first Vanderpump Rules baby boom saw four VPR alums become first-time mothers. Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all welcomed their first babies with their respective partners in the first half of 2021.

And while adding the babies was exciting for the entire VPR cast, Katie and Tom were facing fertility issues — a topic that has been discussed in Season 9.

After an awkward conversation with Lisa Vanderpump about the fertility struggles, Katie admitted that it was uncomfortable for her.

During an episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie confessed that the conversation was “invalidating” and “invasive.”

“When I sit down and I’m talking to Lisa [Vanderpump] and she’s like, ‘Well, why are you guys going to see a fertility doctor? Did you even try?’ That question — I get where it was coming from; it’s coming from a good place. But it can feel very invalidating and invasive,” she said. “Because it’s like, ‘Yes, I tried. Of course, we tried.”

She continued to talk about what a “blessing” the newest babies are but also said she felt “so much pressure” to get pregnant.

Although Katie hasn’t confirmed whether or not she’s pregnant, the questions are bound to keep rolling in.

