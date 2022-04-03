Vanderpump Rules fans slam Jax Taylor as parenting joke falls flat

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor was criticized for posting another parenting joke. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor recently came under fire when he posted a parenting joke on social media. Although the VPR alum has always been a polarizing personality, he still somehow manages to rub fans and followers the wrong way.

Since making his exit from the hit Bravo series prior to Season 9, Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright have continued to keep followers updated on their lives through regular updates on social media.

Since welcoming their son Cruz in April 2021, the growing family has shared some of their lives’ most intimate moments. Much of their online content also revolves around parenting, and in one of his most recent posts, Jax received harsh criticism for trying to seem too relatable.

Pump Rules alum Jax Taylor takes flak from followers after parenting joke

Over on Reddit, a user called out Jax’s post on his Instagram Stories, where he shared a dad joke about consistently updating a baby’s wardrobe.

“Parenthood is updating your baby’s wardrobe every 3 months while you wear clothes you’ve had since 2015,” the shot read.

The posting user sarcastically questioned what Jax would still be wearing from back in 2015.

“What’s he really wearing from 2015? His ‘sweater line?’?” they wrote.

It didn’t take long before Vanderpump Rules viewers showed up in the comments calling Jax out for trying too hard.

Vanderpump Rules viewers slam Jax for trying too hard to look like a typical ‘dad’

In the post’s comments, users seemed to take a united front on the notion that Jax was trying too hard to play into the stereotypical “dad” role.

“CoOl DaD jAX coming in hot with dad wisdom 🤪🙄,” one user wrote.

Another chimed in, “He’s trying way too hard to push the ‘I’m a new dad – look at me struggling! I’m just like everyone else!’ narrative.”

Pic credit: @u/MentionItAll20202/Reddit

“He’s so unnatural & transparent. I feel like he’s on the edge of exploding everyday,” the commenter continued.

Another user pointed out that Jax can regularly be found on social media taking part in sponsored posts and can be seen using multiple screens when spending time with his son. The comment also critiqued Jax’s attempts to win over other parents by sharing relatable parenting content.

“Ha! That would be funny if it was something that actually happened with him,” the comment read. “He’s on Instagram stories every few [months], hawking work out clothes, shoes and ever day wear. Because you’re a parent, doesn’t mean you actually act like one by posting dad jokes/sayings/quotes. Just stop and go mow your lawn. Or take your kid in your pool while you have 2 screens for you and 1 for the kid front and center – in case either of you get f**king bored.”

Pic credit: @u/gap97216/Reddit

Although Jax’s intentions may be innocent enough, viewers and Reddit users aren’t ready to cut him any slack and pat him on the back for doing his basic dad duties.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.