Vanderpump Rules: Fans question status of Katie Maloney’s marriage after being spotted without ring

Vanderpump Rules fans questioned the state of Katie Maloney’s marriage to Tom Schwartz after spotting her without her ring. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules fans are further questioning the state of Katie Maloney’s marriage to Tom Schwartz following her most recent post to social media.

Katie and Tom have had fans whispering recently when it was suggested there was trouble in paradise for the two. And while neither party has yet to confirm the validity of the rumors, some fans are taking that as a sign of a split.

In a recent post to social media, Katie had fans talking once again when some noticed she doesn’t seem to be wearing her wedding ring. While it’s entirely plausible that Katie simply forgot her ring at home, or chose not to wear it for the night, the fans couldn’t help but express their concerns regardless.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney spotted without her wedding ring on dinner date with Stassi Schroeder

Over on Katie’s Instagram she shared a new picture to her grid of her dinner date with former Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder. The two, who have been BFFs for years, seemingly enjoyed their time with one another.

For the picture, both ladies struck a similar pose while sitting at their table. They sat next to one another and laid their heads on their left hands.

“Dirty Martinis per usual,” she captioned the post.

And while it was seemingly nothing more than two friends posing while enjoying a night out, certain followers noticed Katie didn’t seem to be wearing her wedding ring and took to the post’s comment section with their concerns.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katie’s followers concerned about Katie not wearing her wedding ring

In the post’s comments, Katie’s fans and followers weighed in with their concerns after noticing she isn’t wearing her ring.

One follower simply hashtagged their concerns and wrote, “#lefthand”

Another commented, “👀 no 💍?! Whatever is going on I hope you are good.😘🤗😘🤗”

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Yet another follower questioned when Katie would address the recent rumors about a potential split between her and Tom.

“No ring….when are you going to make a statement (verbal that is) because the last few posts shows no ring,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Although the concerned comments were pushing Katie for an answer, some felt the rumors were a stretch and didn’t think there was anything going on with the couple.

“I think the hand placement is on purpose. I think she and Tom are fine and people are being ridiculous because she had her ring off 🙄🙄,” the follower commented.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, initial rumors questioned if there was trouble in Katie and Tom’s marriage after she posted a Kim Kardashian quote to her Instagram Stories.

Although some felt it was simply because Katie liked the quote, others felt it might be directly aimed at Tom and their marriage.

As of this report, Katie and Tom have opted not to comment on the status of their marriage.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.