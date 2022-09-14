Vanderpump Rules: Fans gush over Katie Maloney’s ‘glow up’ amid divorce from Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney was recently praised for her “glow up.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules personality Katie Maloney stunned fans of the show recently when a new image of her hit social media. As it turns out, sometimes divorce can look good on a person.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie ended her over 12 year relationship to co-star Tom Schwartz earlier this year. At the time, both Katie and Tom released their own statements on the matter and admitted that while the idea of ending their relationship was difficult, they still very much loved and respected one another.

Up until recently, those sentiments seemed to remain in tact. However, when rumors began swirling that Tom had hooked up with another Vanderpump Rules co-star, speculation rose that Katie was anything but happy about it.

The rumors came shortly after news that Scheana Shay and Brock Davies had tied the knot in Mexico. Both Tom and Raquel were members of the wedding party while Katie was seemingly disinvited from the affair.

Katie continued to make headlines and was reportedly so upset over Tom and Raquel that she was seen “screaming” at them over the incident.

Despite the ongoing drama that’s likely to playout in the upcoming Season 10 of the hit Bravo show, Katie was recently photographed alongside other co-stars in a show of solidarity for Lala Kent and her hard work towards sobriety.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney praised for ‘glow up’ as Lala Kent honored for her sobriety

At the September 10 gala for the Brent Shapiro Foundation that saw Lala named as Spirit of Sobriety Honoree, Katie stepped up for her friend and co-star alongside SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump and fired Bravo star Stassi Schroeder.

A Reddit user captured a screenshot from Instagram and captioned the post noting how wild it was to see Lisa standing next to Stassi. Given their spotty history, it isn’t a sight that’s often seen.

The foursome was captured on the red carpet for the gala, and while they all looked spectacular, Reddit users couldn’t help but notice just how much Katie was standing out.

The intention of the post may have been about Lisa and Stassi, but Katie took center stage in the post’s comments.

“Katie [right now is] serving the best example that leaving a s***ty dude makes you [glow] up,” one user commented.

In response, another wrote, “she looks good! [fire emoji]”

Pic credit: @u/Direct_Bunch_8031/Reddit, @u/Artistic_Exam7676/Reddit

More comments flooded in on the post praising Katie for her fabulous look.

One user commented that Katie’s dress looked “amazing” on her. Another questioned if Katie has “always been this hot?”

Pic credit: @u/imadethistoreplyugh/Reddit, @u/alicecarroll/Reddit, @u/Consistent-Club9338/Reddit

To sum it all up, yet another user wrote, “The glow up in Katie, she looks amazing.”

Katie recently stepped out for dinner with Lala, Stassi, and Kristina Kelly

Katie may have stepped up her fashion game amid her ongoing divorce from Tom, and she showed followers another example of her thriving in the single life.

Alongside her pals Lala, Stassi, and former co-star Kristina Kelly for dinner, Katie donned her signature dark bob hairstyle and went for a sultry yet casual look with a spaghetti-strapped black lace number and bold silver jewelry.

The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host has been sharing more outfit looks with her followers lately and it will be fun to see how she’s evolved when the new season drops.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.