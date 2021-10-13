Vanderpump Rules: Fans call Lala Kent’s wedding dress ‘boring’ after revealing she won’t be wearing it

Lala Kent shared her “would-be” wedding dress on social media and fans called it “boring” among other things. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent may have gotten more than she bargained for when she posted what would have been her wedding dress on social media.

The new mom recently took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes look at the custom gown that she was having made for her wedding to fiance Randall Emmett before it was indefinitely postponed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Although many complimented the dress, which was snapped at just the first fitting which is far from what the final product would have looked like, many commented that they weren’t fans of the modest look.

Many followers don’t like Lala’s wedding dress

Although Lala used the opportunity to share her love for the wedding gown and even shared the intimate detail that would have been included in the veil, some of her followers just weren’t feeling it.

“In honor of having a beautiful conversation with my stylist and dear friend @alexandrareneestyle, I wanted to share my wedding dress that I was going to wear on April 18th 2020,” she wrote in the caption.

“This dress was custom designed by Alex & @pronovias. Alex surprised me with ‘Dad’ written inside of a heart, that was going to be on my veil. This was the very first fitting. 3 days later, the nation locked down due to COVID-19,” she concluded.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite the sentimental caption, fans shared their own opinions on the dress.

“I did not envision you in this dress. Very [matronly],” one follower wrote. “Yes, it is simple and elegant but does not flatter you.”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Another blatantly called out “Yuck” and said the dress was “too old lady.”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

And as if that wasn’t enough, yet another commenter shared that the dress aged Lala.

“Boring ! Not you at all ! 40 yr old woman dress from 1997,” they commented.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Some followers tried to disguise their criticism by saying that it just didn’t seem to suit her, but working in a compliment too.

“While this dress is beautiful I don’t think it’s you. Seems quite boring and subtle. Both things you are not!” said a comment.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

When will Lala and Randall get married?

Lala and Randall have hit more than a couple of roadblocks on their way to tying the knot, and although Lala admits that they’ve been “let down” several times throughout the process, she remains hopeful that they’ll eventually get to have their “grand” celebration.

Speaking to E! News, Lala shared, “I totally believe in marriage so I’m like, ‘What is this where we don’t need a piece of paper?’ I want to have this big, grand celebration and I want my guests to feel safe so that’s the priority. It’s not time sensitive. Let’s get everyone feeling like they can come and enjoy themselves without worrying about their health and then we’ll make it happen.”

And when it finally does happen, it’s sure to be a wedding that dreams are made of.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.