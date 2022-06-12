Vanderpump Rules: Critics slam Lala Kent for heavily filtered selfie with co-star Scheana Shay

Lala Kent was criticized in a recent selfie with Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay found themselves being critiqued online after Scheana posted a standard selfie.

While longtime followers of the Pump Rules alums are no strangers to the heavy makeup looks and blurring filters used by many of the cast members, some felt the two mothers’ looks were just too much.

The picture, which was posted to social media wasn’t too out of the box for the longtime castmates and on/off friends, however, some commenters expressed specific issues with Lala in the snap and pointed out that she was practically unrecognizable.

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent critiqued for glammed look online

Taking to Reddit, users expressed their concern for the two young women and questioned just how many cosmetic procedures they’ve both undergone to achieve their current looks.

Both sporting a dramatic pouty smirk on their faces, Lala and Scheana showed off their full glam looks, including bright highlighter and bold eyebrows. Scheana rocked her signature dark bob hairstyle, while Lala opted for a sleek low ponytail to highlight her face.

The original poster captioned the thread, “I seriously didn’t recognize Lala in this picture at all.”

Critics and other commenters alike made their way to the comment section of the post to weigh in with their thoughts on the Vanderpump Rules co-stars and the vast majority feel Lala has simply taken her look too far.

Critics slam Lala Kent, express shock over learning Lala’s age

The comment section of the original post was full of opinions that didn’t hold back and scolded both Lala and Scheana with claims they’d look better if they would lay off the “iller.

“This amount of makeup, filler, and botox makes them look 10+ years older than they actually are. Andy was shady AF when he said this straight to Scheana’s face but I think he’s right,” one comment read referencing the time Andy Cohen told Scheana he believed Botox had the opposite effect and made people look older, not younger.

Pic credit: u/@doggowinemom/Reddit

Another shared, “Scheana has always looked younger than her age. She would probably look even better without all the work shes had done. Lala looks absolutely terrifying.”

Pic credit: u/@elainek04/Reddit

Yet another user commented stating it was the “worst” they’d ever seen Lala look. “I actually think she’s beautiful but she looks ill in this pic,” they continued. “She’s really age herself with all of the surgery.”

Pic credit: u/@Available-One-24/Reddit

Others expressed shock when they learned Lala’s age of just 31.

“Wait, LFU (Lauren From Utah) is only 31? Does that mean she’s been doing lip injections since her early 20s?” they wondered.

Pic credit: u/@auntieup/Reddit

The commenter continued, “(I have to add that the lips are out of control in this image, and if Mega Lips is gonna be ‘the look’ coming out of a 3-year pandemic, I will wear masks everywhere for the foreseeable future.)”

Although many felt both Lala and Scheana could afford to tone down their dramatic looks, long term fans know that isn’t likely to happen any time soon.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.