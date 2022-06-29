Vanderpump Rules: Critics compare Lala Kent’s recent looks to RHOBH icon Lisa Rinna

Critics claim that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is starting to resemble RHOBH star Lisa Rinna. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/F. Sadou/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent has found herself at the center of more criticism over her ever-changing looks, and this time critics couldn’t help but compare her to another famous Bravo face.

The 31-year-old has received plenty of online hate over the years as she’s continued to embrace multiple cosmetic procedures including Botox and lip filler. And while Lala may love the continuous changes to her body, some have shared their opinions that Lala is simply doing too much.

In a recent online discussion, fans and critics alike weighed in on Lala’s looks in a recent share to social media and compared her current face to that of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Critics bash Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s lip injections, compare her to RHOBH star Lisa Rinna

In a thread posted to Reddit, one of Lala’s followers captured a screenshot from her recent Instagram Stories that showed the Give Them Lala founder undergoing laser treatment.

The original poster captioned the thread, “The Lisa Rinna of it all….” while also noting, “How did I not notice she’s the Lisa Rinna of VPR till today[?]”

Of course, it didn’t take long for other users to join in on the conversation and confirm their own critiques of Lala’s changing looks.

“The lips are so unattractive. She also purses her lips all the time in this really weird way, idk [I don’t know] if it’s on purpose or what but 🤮,” one user noted.

Pic credit: u/jessicaconqueso/Reddit

Another user added that Lala seems to be an equal combination of Lisa and her RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne.

“Pretty sure LFU [Lauren from Utah] sees herself as a combo of Rinna and Erika Jayne 🤢,” they commented.

In response, another user shared, “obnoxious grifter…yep. it checks out.”

The comment continued, “[She] wishes she could land someone as rich as [Tom Girardi] and while rinna is the woooorst, she’s also savvy enough to have made a little niche for herself in d-list movies. LFU [Lauren from Utah] could never.”

Pic credit: u/jessicaconqueso/Reddit

Critics aren’t fond of Lala’s extreme looks, say ‘she used to be beautiful’

Aside from the running joke of Lala resembling other Bravo stars like Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, some critics shared their intense disappointment in the changes Lala has made to her body and expressed thoughts that she looked better prior to her procedures.

“I can’t help but laugh! She looks f**king ridiculous. She used to be beautiful. She’s officially ruined herself. Tsk tsk,” one user noted.

Pic credit: u/jessicaconqueso/Reddit

Another shared, “Since last season I’ve said that she’s literally took all the pages from rinna’s book but now she’s following the pictures not just the words😂”

Pic credit: u/jessicaconqueso/Reddit

Despite the ongoing criticism, Lala doesn’t seem phased by anyone’s opinions and it’s unlikely she’ll start caring any time soon.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.