Vanderpump Rules: Critics blast Brock Davies for recent red carpet look

Critics slam Brock Davies for his style choices at recent movie premiere. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies may be lapping up the newlywed bliss alongside his bride Scheana Shay, but the new husband couldn’t escape the criticism of a recent red carpet appearance.

Following their Mexico wedding celebrations in August, rumors quickly emerged alleging their co-stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz had hooked up at some point during the trip.

While the drama continues to unfold, Scheana and Brock haven’t let that stop them from enjoying their new titles of man and wife.

Both Scheana and Brock recently attended the premiere of the new film Bros. As part of the experience, the couple got dressed up in their glam attire to walk the red carpet for the event.

The parents tend to take as much advantage of adult date nights as possible following the April 2021 birth of their daughter Summer Moon, so a night out for a movie sans baby sounds like a great time.

However, it seems many of the couple’s fans and followers weren’t fans of Brock’s style choices for the event, and they weren’t too shy to tell him just that.

Vanderpump Rules couple Scheana Shay and Brock Davies hit the red carpet, critics call out his style choices

Over on Scheana’s Instagram, she shared two pictures from the event. In the first, she posed with Brock and their co-star Lala Kent who also happened to be in attendance.

The second shot of the post featured just Scheana and Brock and gave their followers a perfect look at their outfits.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It didn’t take long for Scheana’s followers to weigh in on Brock’s look and call him out for the odd outfit and hairstyle choice.

“The hair is a no for me Brock,” commented one critic.

Another echoed that Brock could use a haircut.

Yet another quipped, “Brock’s hair is not giving what he thinks it’s giving. It looks greasy and unkempt.”

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

More followers also weighed in sharing they found Brock’s overall look to be “creepy,” and noted his hairstyle for the event had him resembling a “British judge.”

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

Brock and Scheana gush over daughter Summer Moon, call her a ‘vibe’ for recent game day

While Scheana and Brock stepped out for a mom-and-dad date night, they’ve recently been sharing more about their daughter and her adorable personality.

In a post to social media, Brock gushed that Summer was a “vibe” as the little family of three prepared to take in a LA Rams game. The video footage showed everything from Summer being on top of her dad’s shoulders to the sweet moment they made faces at one another through a glass window.

For the same event, Scheana also shared another sweet trait of their daughter’s, when she revealed via her Instagram Stories that Summer loves to make her parents share kisses by forcing their faces together.

She shared the example on her Instagram Stories, and it was certainly an overload of cuteness.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.