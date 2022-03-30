Vanderpump Rules: Critics bash Lala Kent’s ex-fiance Randall Emmett for ‘odd’ Oscars post

Vanderpump Rules alum Randall Emmett was roasted over his throwback picture at the 2020 Academy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules personality Randall Emmett recently came under fire once again after posting a picture on social media in celebration of The Academy Awards Sunday night.

The film producer became a staple throughout Season 9 of the hit Bravo show thanks to his relationship with long time cast member Lala Kent. Though the couple had been together for a few years prior to his debut, it wasn’t until the most recent installment that he took on a bigger role with the main cast. In March 2021, the then-couple welcomed a daughter, Ocean, together.

However, by October 2021 the relationship crumbled after previous rumors of infidelity were seemingly confirmed and the couple split. Since ending their relationship, Lala has continuously remained transparent about the damage and lasting impact the breakup had on her overall wellbeing.

In a recent post to social media, Randall received plenty of criticism from various followers who called him “awkward” among other things for his post in celebration of the 2022 Academy Awards.

Vanderpump Rules alum Randall Emmett criticized for celebratory throwback at The Academy Awards

Over on his Instagram, Randall shared a throwback picture of himself attending the 2020 Oscars when a film he produced, The Irishman, was nominated for 10 awards. Ultimately, the film was shut out and walked away without any wins.

In his post, Randall expressed his appreciation for the awards show. His caption read, “Congrats to all the nominees and winners tonight. Its a magical journey, i [sic] was there a few years back in this pic for @theirishmanfilm.”

Despite the love Randall was showing for the Academy, many of his followers weren’t willing to show him the same love.

Critics bash Randall Emmett’s throwback Oscars post

Several critics showed up in the comment section of Randall’s post and roasted him for the awkward photo.

One follower questioned, “Lmao why did [you] post this [?]”

Another poked fun and insinuated that Randall looked out of place compared to the A-listers of Hollywood.

“It looks like he bought a ticket to get in! [laughing face emoji],” they commented.

Yet another user simply wrote, “What an odd photo lol.”

And the bashing didn’t end there. As it turns out, while Randall may have been hoping the post would show his solidarity with Hollywood, it ended up making many cringe and accuse him of trying too hard.

“Please, get over yourself,” one comment read.

Another user attempted to put Randall in his place by calling him out for the fact that he wouldn’t be attending the awards for this current year.

“OK so you were there a few years ago and???”

Given Randall’s spotty past with Lala, especially following this past season, the criticism on an otherwise innocent post isn’t all that surprising. In a recent interview, Randall also attempted to save face by saying he wasn’t willing to bad-talk Lala because she’s the mother of his child.

It seems at least some of his followers aren’t giving him any slack.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.