Vanderpump Rules: Brock Davies hits back at Lala Kent’s claims he hasn’t spoken to his kids in years

Brock Davies opened up about Lala Kent’s comments that he hasn’t spoken to his children in years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia, @scheana/Instagram

New Vanderpump Rules cast member, and Scheana Shay’s fiance, Brock Davies recently responded to the notion that he hasn’t spoken to his other children in years.

The couple, who have been together for two years now, recently welcomed their first child together, Summer Moon. Although Summer Moon is Scheana’s first child, Brock has two other children from a past relationship.

In a sneak peek shared by Bravo prior to the Season 9 premiere, Lala Kent tells co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz that Brock has other children that he hasn’t spoken to in years. The episode containing that conversation has yet to air at this point, but that hasn’t stopped Brock from addressing the claims.

Brock responds to claims that he hasn’t spoken to his other children in years

According to Brock, he has chosen to keep their lives separate from Vanderpump Rules because “they didn’t decide to date Scheana, I did.”

He also said that he plans on being open and honest with his story throughout the season, and since he knew Lala’s comments were coming, he’s decided to embrace it.

“I told my troops through the season I had to step up to the plate, know I have a past, and if I could change it, I would,” he shared before adding that he’s looking to do the “right things going forward” and the Vanderpump Rules fans will watch it all unfold.

However, Brock made it clear that Lala’s comments were about his past, something he can’t change, and he hopes people will learn his side of the story and understand that he was much younger before they jump to conclusions about him too.

“They’re going to come for the jugular. And I’m OK for that because I understand my faults, what I’ve done in my past, and going forward I’ve done the right thing,” he said during his chat with Page Six.

Thankfully, Brock will have the opportunity to share more of himself in Season 9 and provide some clarity to the claims.

“Definitely, obviously not my proudest moments, but it’s a part of my life and you guys will get to meet me more this season,” he shared.

Brock and Scheana are planning on tying the knot in Bali

Brock and Scheana also recently celebrated their engagement. Taking to Instagram, Scheana shared that Brock had popped the question and thanked him for making her the “happiest girl in the world.”

And in a recent chat with E! News’ Daily Pop, the couple revealed that they plan on getting married in Bali since it’s such a special place for them.

“That is where we first said I love you to each other… That’s just a magical place for us,” Scheana shared.

Although no plans are set in stone just yet, Scheana and Brock are planning to wed in November 2022. Of course, all of their friends and family will be invited, but Scheana acknowledges that she’s more concerned for Brock’s family since her family has already attended her first wedding.

“I want to do what’s the most convenient for his family. My family’s already been to one wedding of mine so if they can’t make this one it’s okay,” she admitted.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.