Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shows off slim figure after 30lb weight loss

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has taken her weight loss goal seriously, and the results are certainly on display.

After gaining weight during her pregnancy with her son, Cruz, Brittany let her fans and followers know that she was going to put in the hard work to get back into shape. Since then, she’s regularly updated her fans and followers on social media with her continued progress.

In a recent set of pictures shared on social media, Brittany beamed as she showed off her current progress after losing 30lbs, and the happiness looks good on her.

In her Instagram Stories, captured by Page Six, Brittany is a picture of beauty as she shares several snaps from her most recent photoshoot.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Brittany announced back in January that she was the newest spokesperson for weight-loss giant Jenny Craig. The strict diet combined with steady exercise allowed Brittany to start her journey.

Among the fun snaps of Brittany decked out in a red silk dress, she also shared a glamorous shot of herself in hair and makeup while chowing down on some Jenny Craig-approved snacks.

“Yesterdays [sic] shoot was amazing and so much fun! I can’t wait for everyone to see!! I’m about to be all over your TV lol,” she captioned the picture.

Brittany’s self-love journey following baby Cruz’s birth was a rollercoaster

Brittany welcomed her son Cruz, who she shares with husband Jax Taylor, in April 2021. And although he has been the light of their lives since his arrival, Brittany has remained transparent that her body image struggled greatly while pregnant and it was tough to embrace her post-baby body.

In addition to her weight gain, Brittany also faced plenty of online trolls who left critical comments about her body. However, Brittany often clapped back stating she was proud of her body for its ability to grow a human.

In one particularly motivational post, a heavily pregnant Brittany shared that she had no shame in her looks given the blessing it helped her create.

“I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life. I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy,” her caption read, in part.

In another post, Brittany shared an early progress picture.

“I’ve been workin’ hard.. 💪🏼 She deserves a post. 🥰,” she captioned the post.

Brittany has clearly been working hard to get herself into shape and it’s great to see it paying off.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.