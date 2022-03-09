Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shares photos of son Cruz, says he’s ‘One cool dude’

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shared another adorable update about her son, Cruz. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are about to celebrate a major milestone for their family of three. The couple’s son, Cruz, is going to be celebrating his first birthday in April and in a recent post to social media, the parents showed just how much Cruz has grown in the last year.

Since his birth in April 2021, Brittany and Jax have continuously gushed about Cruz on their respective social media pages. From monthly updates, complete with the trendy blocks to display his age, to his newest toys, there haven’t been many moments Jax and Brittany haven’t shared.

With his birthday around the corner, the recent posts about Cruz have shown just how big he’s gotten in recent months.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shares post calling son Cruz ‘One cool dude’

When Cruz was born, Brittany and Jax created a separate Instagram account for Cruz. One where their friends, family, and fans could keep up with all things baby related.

The most recent post to the page showed Cruz putting his full personality on display in a series of just two pictures.

In the first, Cruz stood in his ball pit using a babygate for support. He wore a dark grey, sleeveless hoodie with a baseball cap on backwards. And if the outfit itself wasn’t cute enough, Cruz then stuck out his tongue to make a funny face to add to his look.

In the second snap, Cruz was seen sitting in his newest gift from Brittany and Jax’s friend and former VPR co-star Kristen Doute. The adorable chair is shaped like Mickey Mouse and includes Cruz’s name embroidered on the back.

The post was captioned, “One cool dude. 😎”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jax and Brittany couldn’t help but stop by the comment section of the post and leave love for their little man.

“My big baby!! 😍😍💙,” Brittany commented.

Jax left some simple love of his own and commented, “❤️❤️”

Pic credit: @littlebabycauchi/Instagram

Brittany shares an inspirational post for International Women’s Day

Speaking of growth, Brittany recently took to her own Instagram to share an inspirational post just in time for International Women’s Day.

In the post, Brittany shared what, in her opinion, defined a “strong woman.”

The caption read in part, “To me it means being kind to myself and others. Being true to myself and not letting the noise get in. It’s more than physical, it’s mental and emotional.”

She continued to share her beliefs that she’s “allowed to have moments of weakness as it only makes me stronger.”

With her feelings of confidence, it’s likely Cruz will take on some of that confidence too.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.