Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shares fitness update, says she’s ‘so proud’

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shares impressive fitness journey pictures on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has come a long way in her post-baby body journey.

Brittany was one of four different Vanderpump Rules alums who welcomed their first children within the first half of this year in what was affectionately coined the first Vanderpump Rules Baby Boom. Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany, and Scheana Shay all welcomed children within months (and sometimes weeks) of one another.

Since welcoming all their little ones, their mommas have been working on getting back to their pre-baby body fitness levels. For some, that has seemingly been relatively easy, however, for Brittany specifically her journey hasn’t been the smoothest.

However, in a recent post to social media, Brittany updated her fans and followers on her progress and showed off just how hard she’s been working.

Brittany Cartwright shows off fitness progress after giving birth to son Cruz

Over on Instagram, Brittany posted a set of progress pictures that featured her doing the same exercise in both. In the first picture, The picture on the left is labeled “end of August” and the more current picture on the right is labeled “Today!!!”

The changes are drastic and do a great job of highlighting the changes in Brittany’s body. She’s clearly been working hard.

And the progress isn’t lost on her either as she writes in her caption that she’s worked hard to get where she is today.

“This is an appreciation post for my freaking self!!!! 🥰🥰🥰,” Brittany’s caption begins. “I have been working my booty off and I’m so proud of myself for how far I have come!”

The mom of one continued to acknowledge that she’s a “work in progress” but noted that she’s been “feeling great and seeing changes.”

“Having Cruz was the best thing I will ever do in my life and I know other Momma’s out there have struggled like me to [lose] the baby weight after birth, but I’m here to say that we can do this!!!!! We got this,” she continued. “we are strong as hell, and after this amazing journey I have never felt stronger.”

Jax Taylor and former Vanderpump Rules co-stars show love for Brittany’s progress

Brittany’s journey to motherhood was anything but a smooth ride. She battled morning sickness throughout her entire pregnancy and reportedly struggled with maintaining a healthy body image. And for those closest to the VPR alum, the progress shots and motivational caption were more than deserving of some support.

Brittany’s husband, former Vanderpump Rules OG Jax Taylor commented, “Omg!!! I am so proud of you. you have been working so hard you’re looking amazing and on top of that raising a baby and taking care of our family. I don’t know where you find the energy sometimes but I’ve never been more impressed. Love you ❤️”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany’s former co-stars Stassi and Kristen Doute also showed love for her in the comments.

“YESSSSSS ❤️❤️❤️,” Stassi wrote.

Kristen commented, “YESSS my gorgeous girl!! I’m so proud of you! Your hard work is infectious !”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Dayna Kathan commented, “You look amazing!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

And even 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik stopped by, “Yaaaaaaaas ma’am!!!!! Sooooo proud of you babe!!!”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Although Brittany and Jax aren’t a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast anymore, they’re still close with several of their former co-stars and are even rumored to be getting a spin-off of their very own.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.