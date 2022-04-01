Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright confirms baby Cruz is ‘mommy’s boy’ in adorable video

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright confirms her son Cruz is “mommy’s boy.” Pic credit: Bravo/@brittany/Instagram

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright confirmed once and for all that her almost 1-year-old son, Cruz is a momma’s boy. Since giving birth to Cruz in April 2021, Brittany and her husband, Jax Taylor, have gushed about their first child together.

The couple share updates on Cruz regularly and even went so far as to create a completely separate Instagram page for their son. In addition to monthly age updates, adorable pool days, and trendy baby outfits, Brittany and Jax’s posts about Cruz also show just how much he’s grown.

In a recent post to social media, Jax shared a video of Cruz confirming that his momma is his number one person.

Former Pump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is Cruz’s favorite parent according to recent video

Over on his Instagram Stories, Jax shared a video sent to him from Brittany that confirmed who Cruz’s favorite person is.

The light-hearted video shows Cruz crawling away from Brittany, who was filming their exchange when she asks him if he’s a momma’s boy.

“Are you mommy’s boy?” Brittany asked. When he turned his back without giving an answer, Brittany called to him again.

“Cruz! Are you mommy’s boy?” she repeated as he stopped to face her.

His adorable response needed no words for interpretation. Instead, the little one looked at Brittany, pulled a sweet stank face, and nodded enthusiastically, confirming her question.

Cruz’s response wasn’t lost on his dad Jax who captioned the post, “Oh really?”

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Brittany shows off impressive 30lb weight loss almost a year after Cruz’s birth

Back in January, Brittany announced she had signed on to be the newest spokesperson for the weight loss company Jenny Craig. At the time, Brittany shared that she had set herself a goal to lose 30lbs.

During her pregnancy with Cruz, Brittany received plenty of criticism for her weight gain and regularly found herself needing to defend the fact that her body was creating a human. Although Brittany did admit that the hate took a toll on her, she often posted inspiring captions alongside her Instagram posts to remind herself and others that they should be thankful for the blessings their bodies have created.

In another recent post to her Instagram Stories, Brittany gave her fans and followers a look at her toned physique. The newest update comes just ahead of Cruz’s first birthday on April 12.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany showed off her body in a matching grey sports bra and leggings combo. As with many of her other posts, baby Cruz can be seen crawling up to the mirror while his favorite momma snapped the picture.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.