Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrate son Cruz’s first birthday

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrated a major milestone for their son Cruz — his first birthday.

Born as the third of four children welcomed during the 2021 Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Cruz was the only boy of the bunch. Since his arrival, Brittany and Jax have continuously gushed about their love for their little man. Cruz’s parents have shared many sweet and exciting moments with their fans and followers online, from crawling to letting his hair grow long.

And Cruz’s first birthday is no different. Both Brittany and Jax took to their respective social media accounts to share their love and celebration for Cruz’s first birthday.

Over on Brittany’s Instagram account, she shared a series of pictures of little Cruz hanging out at a baseball diamond. He was decked out in a baseball uniform, and the shirt read, “Rookie of the year.”

Cruz’s name was displayed across his little shoulders, and a big number “1” down the center on the back of the uniform.

“My sweet beautiful boy is 1 year old today!!! This has been the best year of my life, I love this little boy more than I could have ever imagined. Being your mommy has brought so much joy & happiness in my life,” Brittany’s caption read in part.

She shared that Cruz’s arrival had “changed our lives forever in the most perfect way.”

“You are what I’m most proud of and the most special gift. I can’t believe a year has flown by already but you are the sweetest, cutest, funniest, smartest little boy,” she wrote.

For his celebratory post, Jax also wrote a sentimental post expressing his love for Cruz. The series of photos chronicled Cruz’s first year of life, from his first birthday all the way back to his newborn days.

“Where do I begin, this year has been the best year of our lives. Seems like just yesterday I was driving at a snails pace on our way home from the hospital, you have brought so much joy and happiness Into our lives and we are so blessed to have such an adorable, sweet, smart, incredibly funny, little boy,” Jax’s caption read.

Cruz’s dad continued to write that he was proud of all his son had accomplished so far and vowed to do “everything in my power to give you the best life possible.”

Pump Rules stars share love for Cruz on his first birthday

Among the sea of comments wishing Cruz a happy first birthday, some of Brittany and Jax’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars also showed up in the post’s comments.

“Happy birthday, sweet baby boy! We love you so much!” wrote Lala Kent.

Stassi Schroeder shared, “The most beautiful, sweet baby boy. Happy birthday Cruz!”

Although Brittany and Jax have yet to throw a party for Cruz’s first birthday, when they do, it will most likely rival the first birthday celebrations of both Lala’s daughter Ocean and Stassi Schroeder’s daughter Hartford.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.