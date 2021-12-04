Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright accidentally filmed chastizing husband Jax Taylor during Amazon Live

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright accidentally filmed herself snapping at husband Jax Taylor while filming for Amazon Live. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has a longstanding reputation for being one of the least problematic VPR alums. And despite being married to arguably the most controversial and polarizing alum, Jax Taylor, the two have remained steadfast in their support of one another since tying the knot back in 2019.

The couple, who announced that they wouldn’t be returning for Season 9 has had a big year despite their departures. They welcomed their first child together, son Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April of this year and have shared their little one’s milestones on social media with their followers.

However, during a recent Amazon Live Vanderpump Rules fans were left wondering if there might be some trouble in paradise after Brittany accidentally filmed herself snapping at Jax before realizing they were recording.

Brittany Cartwright snaps at husband Jax Taylor during Amazon Live stream

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Brittany began preparing for her live stream as part of the Amazon Influencer Program where she was discussing all things Christmas, including holiday gifts and decor.

Off-camera, Jax can be heard mumbling something and although the video was buffering, Brittany clearly chastizes her husband by telling him, “[You should have] not done what you did. It’s ridiculous,” before the camera focuses and she smiles for the camera while holding baby Cruz.

Starting from the beginning and with full volume, Jax seemingly states, “She has no respect,” which elicited the stern response from his wife.

Vanderpump Rules fans wonder what caused the drama between Brittany and Jax, some suggest it has to do with Season 9 reunion

Vanderpump Rules fans took to Reddit to weigh in with their opinions and speculations surrounding the sudden outburst, and some weren’t all that surprised.

“At the very beginning of this [Amazon Live], Brittany says to Jax, ‘You should not have done what you did. It’s ridiculous.’ Then, immediately, is all ‘yayy, we’re about to go LIVE!!’, when she thinks it’s recording. Trouble in paradise?” the initial poster questioned.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One user pointed out that if you listened closely, Jax does say something prior to Brittany’s comment.

“I [turned] my volume RIGHT UP,” they wrote along with quoting the quick conversation between the couple.

Pic credit: @u/slumberingaardvark/Reddit

Others piped up, wondering if maybe Jax could be referencing what happened during the filming of the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion. Considering the reunion was filmed the same day as the Live, there could be a point.

“I bet it’s him knowing Rand cheated and Jax turning on Lala,” the user wrote.

Pic credit: @u/crop_top/Reddit

Another guessed that it was Jax “raging” at someone again.

“Jax probably raged at someone because the reunion is filming today and he needed attention,” the commenter said.

Pic credit: @u/_hearitinthesilence/Reddit

Another noted, “Mhmmmm, sounds like Jax went off on someone.. If you can hear the beginning he says ‘she had no respect’ I wonder who he’s talking about. Other than that Britt looks happy when she’s with Cruz, he’s just the cutest baby.”

Pic credit: @u/Valuable_Ad_399/Reddit

The Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion will be the first without Jax being present and although some were disappointed by his exit (and the inevitable drama he brought to the cast) there are rumors swirling that other cast members will be bringing their own drama. This includes gossip that James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss may have called off their engagement during taping for the reunion.

Vanderpump Rules fans will have to tune in to catch all the drama as it unfolds.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.