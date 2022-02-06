Vanderpump Rules: Beau Clark predicts ‘cuteness overload’ between Hartford and Cruz after Universal Studios trip

Former Vanderpump Rules star Beau Clark can see a “cuteness overload” future for Cruz and Hartford. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Beau Clark is already predicting the “cuteness overload” that will occur between Hartford and Cruz in the near future.

The little ones have been friends since birth when Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright welcomed them within months of one another. Both babies were born during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom and have practically been inseparable from the beginning.

Stassi, Beau, and Hartford love spending time with Brittany, Jax Taylor, and Cruz. And things got even cuter when they headed to Universal Studios.

During their most recent outing, Brittany shared several pictures from the day and Beau couldn’t help but point out all the inevitable cuteness that will be heading their way.

Beau Clark predicts ‘cuteness overload’ between Vanderpump Rules babies Hartford and Cruz

Over on Cruz’s Instagram (run by his mom and dad), a picture was posted of the two babies standing next to one another in their wagon while near the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

The adorable tots looked comfy as can be.

“What do you think their Hogwarts houses are!?” the caption read.

Although there were plenty of replies in the comments, Beau took a sharp left when he recognized that things were about to get a whole lot sweeter between the two friends.

“Let’s be real,” he said. “When Cruz starts walking and we get pics with them holding hands while they [are] walking. That’s when a cuteness overload is gonna happen.”

Vanderpump Rules baby boom took VPR fandom by storm

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom saw four VPR ladies become first-time moms with their respective partners within a few short months of one another.

Stassi and Beau were the first to welcome their daughter, Hartford, in January 2021. Shortly after Christmas, Stassi and Beau prepared to throw a huge birthday bash in celebration of Hartford’s first birthday. And once the day rolled around, there was plenty of love for the little one. From balloons to custom wrapping paper and a gallery photo wall, it was all Hartford, all day.

Next, Lala Kent gave birth to her daughter, Ocean in March 2021. She shares the little one with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett. After a rough split between them, Lala and Randall have both maintained that Ocean is their top priority. And although the two have very little communication with one another, they both remain completely involved in Ocean’s life.

Brittany Cartwright and OG Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor were next in line. The couple welcomed their son, and only boy in the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Cruz in mid-April 2021. Although the pair announced they wouldn’t be returning for Season 9 of the hit Bravo show, they have continuously kept their fans updated and even started an Instagram page for their little one.

And finally, wrapping up the first official Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Scheana shay welcomed daughter Summer Moon with her now-fiance Brock Davies. Scheana had a particularly rough birth with baby Summer. She was diagnosed with HELLP Syndrome and has since made it clear that she’s uncertain if she’d want to attempt to carry another baby. If and when the time comes, Scheana and Brock will be considering the use of a surrogate to avoid any potentially fatal outcomes for Scheana and the baby.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.