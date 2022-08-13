Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix spills production secrets heading into Season 10

Ariana Madix opens up about filming for Vanderpump Rules. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is getting real about what it’s like to film with the show and spills the tea on some of her co-stars.

Ariana joined the Pump Rules cast in Season 2 after rumors of a secret hookup between herself and OG Tom Sandoval took the group by storm. Since her addition to the cast, Ariana and Tom have proved to be a solid pair, season after season, despite the continuous drama.

Things have changed drastically since she joined the cast early on; new stars have joined the show while others, such as OGs Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder, have made their exits.

But two things have remained constant for the group: their friendships and partying ways.

Of course, with time comes experience and now that the show is heading into its tenth season, Ariana has had plenty of time to learn the ins and outs of Vanderpump Rules filming and production.

During a recent interview, Ariana delved into some of the secrets about both filming for the show and her co-stars — including who experiences the worst hangovers, who drinks the most, and even who’s most likely to turn up the drama just for the cameras.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix shares production secrets

While speaking with Us Weekly, Ariana was asked a series of questions surrounding the show and she explained there are several rules that the cast is expected to adhere to throughout the filming of a season. However, they don’t seem all that complicated according to the star.

“You have to show up on time,” Ariana dished. “You can’t just leave. Well, you can, I guess. People have done it.”

She continued that the Pump Rules cast is expected to stop conversations or “hold for helicopter” if there are any aircrafts such as helicopters and planes flying overhead.

“Yeah, that’s it,” Ariana laughed.

Ariana Madix spills details about her Vanderpump Rules co-stars

There were several other questions Ariana was asked by Us Weekly’s correspondent and they revolved around her co-stars.

“Who turns it on the most for the cameras?” Christina Garibaldi asked.

Ariana explained that the answer was subject depending on interpretation.

“It depends,” Ariana shared.

In terms of “turning it on” to ensure parties are exciting and not a complete snooze-fest, Ariana says that would be her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

“He brings the party,” she added.

As for who she thinks “turns it on” to play it up for the cameras, Ariana indicated no one on the Vanderpump Rules cast fits that bill.

“I don’t think anybody really does that. I feel like everybody is very genuine in how they feel. But, of course, sometimes you have to, like, lean in to [how you feel.] You can’t shy away from it,” she concluded.

When asked who drinks the most, Ariana couldn’t quite pin down who downs the most alcohol these days. However, she clarified that in the early seasons of the show that honor certainly would have gone to James Kennedy.

Although she didn’t list herself as one of the show’s heavy drinkers, Ariana did admit she probably experiences the worst hangovers of the cast, and attributes that to the fact that she’s only a social drinker.

Ariana and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast are currently filming for Season 10. Fans will have to tune it when the new season drops to catch all the drama.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.