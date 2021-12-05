Vanderpump Rules: Andy Cohen hints at dramatic reunion, says there’s plenty of ‘tea spilled’

Andy Cohen answered follower questions about the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

With Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules winding down, it’s time to start thinking about what drama is going to be put on the table during the reunion episode. It was earlier confirmed that filming for the reunion was done on December 3, and after the rollercoaster of the current season, there is plenty to be hashed out.

It’s already been speculated that James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss call off their engagement during the reunion. And although it initially started as a rumor, the former couple took to social media earlier today confirming that they’ve called it quits after five years of dating. Considering this revelation came to light shortly after the rumors of their split hit the internet, there seems to be some legitimacy to the claims after all.

And that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Thankfully, Bravo star Andy Cohen recently answered a few fan questions and his cryptic answers hint that there’s plenty to go down during the reunion.

Andy Cohen hints at major drama during Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion

While trying to bide his time during a flight back home to New York from Los Angeles, Andy opened his Twitter to questions from fans and followers. He answered a plethora of questions, but it was his answers to Vanderpump Rules inquiries that were particularly intriguing.

Although Andy had already shared a sneak peek by providing a behind-the-scenes video with himself and SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump, fans couldn’t resist the opportunity to get some more information on what to expect when the reunion rolls around.

One follower kept their question simple for the Bravo host.

“How was the VPR Reunion taping?” they asked.

Andy responded revealing that there is plenty to expect from the reunion itself.

“Great. Lots of new information and tea spilled,” he shared.

Andy dishes on past VPR stars and why he hasn’t brought Lala Kent to WWHL since her split from Randall Emmett

Another questioned if the current Vanderpump Rules cast was forbidden from talking about past cast members while filming Season 9.

“Did you tell the VPR cast to not mention Stassi, Kristen, or Jax this season?” the follower questioned.

Andy didn’t mince words in responding that he doesn’t decide what the cast can and cannot talk about.

“I don’t produce the show. But we talked about them at the reunion,” he admitted.

And yet another viewer wondered why Andy hadn’t invited Lala Kent on his show Watch What Happens Live to confront her on all the drama that went down with her and her ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

“When are you bringing Lala to #WWHL so we can ask her questions about [Randall]? Very unlike you not to be on top of this #PumpRules.”

But according to Andy, there’s no reason to bring her all the way onto WWHL when “she mentions it all at the reunion” anyways.

It seems that there will be so much unfolding during the reunion that Vanderpump Rules fans can expect it to be jam-packed with drama.

