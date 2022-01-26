Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright celebrates birthday at ‘happiest place on earth’

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright celebrated her 33rd birthday at Disneyland. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright celebrated her 33rd birthday at one of her favorite places — Disneyland. And to make it even sweeter, Brittany spent the day with her two favorite fellas, husband Jax Taylor, and their son, Cruz.

The past year has been a big one for Brittany. Not only did she exit the Vanderpump Rules franchise alongside Jax, but she also gave birth to their son Cruz. Since welcoming baby Cruz, Brittany has been focused on being a full-time momma, and she’s been sharing the journey with her fans and followers along the way.

And it seems that her birthday celebration was no different as she took to social media to share pictures from the exciting day.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright celebrates birthday at Disneyland

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared pictures from her day celebrating her 33rd trip around the sun.

In the first post, Brittany shared a classic Disneyland picture of the family of three posing in front of the castle with their matching Mickey Mouse ears on.

“Happiest place on earth,” Brittany captioned the post.

In the second post, Brittany shared a series of pictures from the celebrations. And although it may have rained while they were in the park, it seems the group threw on some rain ponchos and continued having a blast.

Brittany wrote, “Hello 33! 💝👑 This has been an amazing birthday! Cruz may not remember this trip but we always will and it was soooo cute to see all my fav Disney loves through his eyes! Feeling so lucky to be here with my family, rain or not! 🥰 Thanks so much for all of the birthday wishes! 🥰👑💝.”

Brittany’s former VPR co-stars show love on her 33rd birthday

Brittany may not be on Vanderpump Rules, but that didn’t stop her former co-stars from showing their love on her special day.

Naturally, Jax posted a sweet message to his wife, expressing his love and gratitude for her.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, my best friend, my partner in crime, my everything. You are the most incredible person I know, I love you more each day especially watching you with our son. I am so lucky to have you, I hope you have the most magical day ever at your favorite place. I love you to the moon. Cheers to many more sweet heart. ❤️,” he wrote.

But it didn’t stop there. Stassi Schroeder and Tom Schwartz shared birthday wishes for Brittany to their IG Stories too.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful, kind, strong-a** woman. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Love you so much,” she wrote in addition to a collage of pictures of the birthday girl.

Katie Maloney also shared a collage of pictures with Brittany.

“Happy Birthday @brittany !!!! I cherish all my memories so much with you! You have the biggest warmest heart and you have always been there for me whenever I needed a friend. I hope you have the best birthday ever. I love you! ! ! !” she wrote.

Lala Kent, on the other hand went the less-is-more route with her birthday message.

“Happy Birthday my love,” she wrote alongside a beautiful picture of Brittany.

It seems there’s no shortage of love for Brittany on her birthday.

Part One of the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion airs Tuesday, January 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.