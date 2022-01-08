Jax Taylor admits he misses Vanderpump Rules and reveals his thoughts on Season 9

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor revealed he misses aspects of filming for the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Jax Taylor was a staple for the Vanderpump Rules cast from the first season. His confrontational antics and partying ways arguably made him one of the franchise’s most polarizing personalities.

But love him or hate him, Jax was ready to bring his all to each season. So when he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced they would be exiting the franchise prior to filming for Season 9, fans were shocked.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jax claimed he couldn’t “pretend work” at SUR anymore, and ultimately it was time for him to leave. Although his comments at the time could be perceived as bitter, it turns out it wasn’t all bad for the new dad.

Jax admits he misses aspects of filming for Vanderpump Rules

In a Q&A held on his Instagram in late December, Jax selected fan and follower questions to answer and certain followers wanted to know if he missed the show.

His response was surprising given his previous comments about leaving the show.

“I miss the first couple [of] years…we had a lot of fun,” Jax wrote according to a Heavy article.

In a previous interview with Daily Pop Jax shared that his Vanderpump Rules days had come to an end.

“For me, no. I’m not sad at all [about leaving VPR]. I’m happy as can be,” Jax said.

However he clarified that he wasn’t against filming another show, he just didn’t want it to be with Vanderpump Rules.

“I’ve passed that. I would love to film our lives and see how we are now, but as far as, like, that part of it? No, no. I don’t miss that at all.”

Another follower questioned what Jax’s thoughts were about the current season of the show.

Keeping his response short and sweet, Jax wrote, “I don’t watch it.”

Jax is busy being dad to son Cruz, hints at return to reality television

Although he may no longer be a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Jax is plenty busy spending time with Brittany and their son, Cruz.

And despite being out of the reality television spotlight during Vanderpump Rules’ current season, Jax also hinted that his return to reality TV is coming.

During a lengthy rant which was part of a Cameo video sent to a fan, Jax shared that they’ve got something in the works.

“We will be back on TV again soon. My wife and I are just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. Have a little fun… Maybe get the old gang back together and figure out a new project because we need to get back on TV,” he said. “We miss you guys, and we want to let you guys know what’s going on in our lives. So, we’ll be back.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.