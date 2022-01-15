Brittany Cartwright sides with Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent in her split from Randall Emmett

Brittany Cartwright revealed she’s “team Lala” in her former Vanderpump Rules split from film producer Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright has her former co-star Lala Kent’s back when it comes to her recent split with Randall Emmett. The former VPR personality couldn’t help but show great empathy for Lala’s current situation and it’s clear she’s chosen to side with her fellow VPR baby boom mama.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Lala split from her ex-fiance after allegations surfaced online claiming he was cheating on her. The final straw came while Randall was on a trip to Nashville and was snapped out on the town with two anonymous young women.

It didn’t take long after for Lala to end their three-year engagement and completely rearrange her life.

Brittany Cartwright calls former Vanderpump Rules co-star an ‘incredible mom’

During an appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop, Brittany opened up about Lala’s current situation and shared her feelings on what Lala must be experiencing.

“I feel for her for everything she’s going through,” Brittany shared. “She’s an incredible mom.”

However, Brittany also acknowledged that it’s been a tough situation. Although her loyalty clearly aligns with Lala, Brittany’s husband Jax Taylor has a deep friendship with the film producer.

“Jax and Randall were super close,” Brittany noted. “I’m not really sure exactly what’s going on with them, but let me just say I’m team Lala. I hope the best for her and [her daughter] Ocean and their entire family.”

Lala calls split from Randall ‘traumatizing,’ reveals if she’d rekindle romance with co-star James Kennedy

Lala’s split from Randall has been tough. And although Randall has remained tight-lipped about the entire implosion of their relationship, Lala has slowly opened up about the split and the immense impact it has had on her.

Not long after announcing their split, Lala appeared on Melissa Gorga’s podcast where she revealed that she was still “haunted” by their relationship.

“And him making me feel safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into the world is hard. It haunts me—like I said—daily,” she said.

Despite how difficult the split has been, Lala and Randall have both maintained that their daughter Ocean will remain their top priority. So far, they’ve managed to come up with a “little bit of a schedule” when it comes to a co-parenting plan, but have little communication with one another.

Speaking to People, Lala said, “I have her the majority of the time and there’s very little communication between the two of us.”

And it seems that Lala just keeps moving forward. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lala revealed whether or not she would rekindle her past romance with Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy.

Although she pointed out James may not be ready for a stepparent role, when James said he will “never say never,” she couldn’t help but agree.

“Good answer,” she told him.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.