Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shows off baby Cruz’s adorable ‘man bun’

When baby Cruz was born in April of this year during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, fans and followers couldn’t help but gush over the adorable newborn when his parents, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, began sharing pictures of him with their followers on social media.

Since then, Jax and Brittany have continued to post adorable content of Cruz, and their fans and followers love it. Cruz was the only boy born during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, and he’s been stealing hearts from the beginning.

Shortly after his birth, Brittany and Jax created Cruz’s own Instagram account where they share pictures and videos of him regularly, including his monthly milestones (Brittany loves using numbered blocks for his photoshoots each month).

And recently, Brittany shared another adorable set of pictures, this time showing off how long Cruz’s hair is getting.

Former VPR star Brittany Cartwright shows off Cruz’s first ‘man bun’

Taking to Cruz’s Instagram (run by Brittany and Jax, of course) the couple shared a series of pictures to show off Cruz’s most recent hairdo.

“Cruz’s first man bun [laughing face and heart eye emoji] I can’t even deal,” Brittany wrote in the post’s caption.

Brittany also took to the post’s comments from her own account gushing about how adorable her son is.

“He’s going to be such a blondie soon! All the new hair is blonde lol,” she wrote with a string of silly-faced emojis.

Rumor has it Jax and Brittany are coming back to reality television

Jax and Brittany’s fans have been questioning whether or not the couple will be making a return to reality television. Shortly after the announcement that they wouldn’t return for Season 9, Jax hinted that they would be back to reality television in some capacity in the future.

And it seems that might just be the case. An anonymous source recently claimed that Jax and Brittany are going to be starring in their own Vanderpump Rules spin-off that will stream on Peacock. And according to that same source, Lisa Vanderpump has signed on to produce the new series, which is said to follow a similar format to their 2017 special, Jax and Brittany take Kentucky.

“The show will follow the two as they leave Los Angeles behind and buy an old farmhouse in Brittany’s hometown to restore,” the source shared.

If that’s the case, fans have will have plenty to look forward to. And considering Jax recently made it clear that he won’t be seen on Vanderpump Rules anytime soon, this new spin-off might just do the trick.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.