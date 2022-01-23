Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney shares inspirational message after co-star Raquel Leviss posts ‘unflattering’ picture of her

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney penned an inspirational message after an “unflattering” photo was posted by her VPR co-star. Pic credit: Bravo

Katie Maloney had a message for those who felt she should be upset by the “unflattering” picture posted of her by Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

The picture, which was snapped during the cast’s weekend getaway celebrating Raquel and James Kennedy’s engagement, was a moment of happiness for Katie despite the negative feedback.

The picture was initially posted to Raquel’s Instagram Stories, and after receiving messages telling Katie how she should feel about the photo, she took the time to pen an inspirational and “important” message to her followers.

Katie Maloney shares inspirational message with followers while posting ‘unflattering’ photo

Taking to her Instagram, Katie posted a long but impactful message with her followers about the body-shaming she has endured and how she’s managed to reframe her thinking when it comes to her relationship with her body.

“This is important please read,” she began the lengthy caption. “I wanted to post this photo that Raquel had posted on her story the other night, wishing me a happy birthday. Now it was alerted to her that this was “mean” and to me that I should be ✨pissed✨. Neither of those things are true.”

She continued to explain that she wasn’t bothered by the photo, in fact, she loved it because it was a genuine expression of happiness for her friend.

“When I saw this I was like omg I look really happy, like that is a genuine smile right there,” she wrote.

Katie acknowledged that she could see what people were pointing out and said she’s “not blind,” but that shouldn’t be the takeaway from the photo.

“I have been hearing now for too long that I should be ashamed of my body, calling out weight gain, weight loss, that I need to dress for my body,” she added. “and it f**ked with me. It made me not even want to take photos with my friends and family, because I wouldn’t like the way I looked.”

Katie concluded her post saying the work she’s put into altering her self-perception has been worth it in moments like this and becomes clear when she’s more excited by the happiness on her face than concerned about her “bad angles.”

“So really be kinder to yourself, it’s not easy some days, I have good and bad, but I’m working at it. ❤️”

Katie’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars show love for her journey

It didn’t take long for Katie’s past and present Vanderpump Rules co-stars to flood her comment section with notes and messages of support for her self-love journey.

Raquel commented, “Oh my goodness 🥺 I love you for standing up to this nonsense 😭 people can be so cruel. I saw this photo and it make me smile cause it’s so candid 😍 When I posted this, I kept thinking how effing cute your beaded heart bag is with that dress. I think you’re so beautiful!!!! People need to look at the bigger picture and realize that what they say can impact how we view ourselves if we let it. 💔 I admire you for not letting that 🤬 get to you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Brittany Cartwright also stopped by to show solidarity with her friend.

“🙌🙌👏❤️ I hear you girl!!! You look beautiful always!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Other VPR cast members shared simpler messages.

“Love this 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Charli Burnett shared.

“TELL THEM 👏,” Stassi Schroeder commented.

And Kristen wrote, “f**k yes, KT. 🖤🖤🖤.”

Katie isn’t one to take criticism lying down and considering all the work she’s put into learning to love herself, she’s not going to let an “unflattering” photo ruin her vibe.

Part One of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs Tuesday, January 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.