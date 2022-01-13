Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright reveals she wants to lose ‘at least’ 30 lbs after welcoming son Cruz

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is ready for the next step of her postpartum fitness journey. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is starting a new fitness journey almost a year after welcoming her first child, son Cruz.

Brittany and her husband, OG Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor welcomed baby Cruz back in April 2021, and he has been the light of their lives since entering the world. However, despite the bright light that Cruz has been in their life, Brittany’s journey to motherhood was anything but simple.

Her pregnancy was riddled with ongoing morning sickness, and she struggled with her body image during her pregnancy and even postpartum. Now, she’s opened up about how difficult postpartum weight loss has been for her.

Brittany Cartwright reveals ‘postpartum weight loss has been a struggle’

Brittany revealed that she’s ready for the next step in her postpartum fitness journey. Although she’s “incredibly proud” of everything her body accomplished with bringing baby Cruz into the world, it’s time to change it up.

So, Brittany is joining up with Jenny Craig as their new spokesperson.

“I want to be the best version of myself for my son,” she shared with People. “Since having Cruz, postpartum weight loss has been a struggle and something I’ve been very vocal about with my community.”

According to Brittany, she’s looking to lose “at least 30 lbs” on the weight management plan, which she started in the new year. The new year renewed Brittany’s commitment to being the best version of herself for her family.

“I’d like to get back to feeling like my best self all around, including both mental and physical health,” she said.

Brittany tries not to let the negative comments bring her down

Brittany is no stranger to the ugly side of social media. Throughout her pregnancy, she received critical comments on the changes in her body. Although she’s worked hard to get to a place where these comments no longer bother her, she admits that “they are still hurtful.”

However, she’s determined not to let them define her.

“But I remind myself that every single body is powerful and beautiful and that I’m particularly proud of mine,” she added. “It gave me Cruz! And then I go and cuddle my son.”

Brittany also shared some advice for any moms who also find themselves struggling with the pressures of bouncing back to their pre-baby bodies, and she says it’s all about pacing.

“Move at your own pace and choose to do what feels right for you and your body,” Brittany explained. And when she finds herself getting too caught up in societal pressures, Brittany says she takes “a step back” to remind herself “every person’s body is different and uniquely beautiful.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.