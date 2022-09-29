Tyler Cameron poses with Bachelor Nation stars Kelsey Weier and Kelley Flanagan at gala 

Bachelor Nation stars show up to support Tyler Cameron at gala event. Pic credit: @tylercameron3/Instagram

Tyler Cameron continues to honor his late mother with his work at the foundation he and his brothers established to continue charitable deeds in their mom’s name.

Recently, Tyler hosted a gala for the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation.

Several Bachelor Nation stars were in attendance, including Tyler’s bestie Matt James and his The Bachelor Season 25 girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell.

The Bachelor Season 24 stars Kelsey Weier and Kelley Flanagan also attended.

Kelsey and Kelley have remained friends since appearing on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and both now appear to be in romantic relationships.

Kelsey and Kelley wore formal attire as they posed alongside Tyler at the event.

Kelley Flanagan and Kelsey Weier get dressed up for Tyler Cameron’s gala

Kelley Flanagan took to Instagram to share a photo from her night with Bachelor Nation stars supporting the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation.

In the photo, Kelley posed sandwiched between Tyler Cameron and Kelsey Weier.

Kelsey wore a dark strapless dress with a subtle slit and a hem just below the knee. She added a hint of color to the look with a colorful shoe. Kelsey completed the look with her lush blonde looks hanging down and soft glam makeup.

Kelley and Tyler both wore shades of red, with Kelley accentuating her curves in a one-shoulder dress in a rich jewel tone. The dress featured a ruched asymmetrical skirt and a cinched waist.

Kelley added silver high heels to the look and wore her hair in a high ponytail. She kept accessories minimal with just statement earrings and wore a dewy makeup look.

Tyler wore a faded red velvet blazer with a black lapel. Keeping the look classic, Tyler wore a white collared tee with a black bow tie, black dress pants, and black loafers.

Kelley geo-tagged the post in Jupiter, Florida, and wrote, “Such a fun night celebrating the @andreaccameronfoundation.”

Kelley Flanagan dances with Peter Weber

Kelley and Peter have had an on-again-off-again relationship for a while, and now it appears the couple is currently back on.

Peter was also in attendance at Tyler Cameron’s event and a video circulated of Peter and Kelley dancing with one another.

Kelley and Peter were all smiles as they appeared to dance the night away.

The duo’s dance video, along with Us Weekly sources, confirmed dating rumors as Peter and Kelley attempt to give their relationship yet another shot.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23, at 8/7c on ABC.