Tyler Cameron ‘paid the price’ for posting text messages after fight with girlfriend Tate Madden

Tyler Cameron has learned that sometimes, what he thinks is funny is not, in fact, funny.

In late November, Tyler made headlines after posting a text conversation with his girlfriend, Tate Madden.

In it, the pair argued over ice cream as Tate accused him of not wanting to do fun things with her.

Tyler hit back about the outing, which he went on without her.

Clearly amused by the exchange, he posted a screenshot on Instagram for his 2.2 million followers to eat up.

The message he wrote across the top of the conversation said, “Don’t go on a sweet treat run without your girlfriend… lesson learned.”

Tyler Cameron knows not to put his girlfriend on blast again

While Tyler thought he was being funny, it turns out that Tate was not amused.

“I got crushed for that,” Tyler told Page Six, who caught up with him at the Celsius Padel Classic at Wayne Boich’s Miami padel club during Art Basel.

“So I paid the price for it, learned my lesson,” Tyler said.

He continued, “Some jokes should be kept inside.”

It’s not clear exactly how Tyler paid for his mistake, but it’s pretty clear that he knows better now, and we’ll likely not being seeing anymore text exchanges between him and Tate in the future.

What we know about Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden’s relationship

Bachelor Nation has been keeping an eye on Tyler Cameron ever since he came in second place on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

He was clearly the frontrunner leading up to the finale, and it’s common knowledge that Hannah picked the wrong guy.

While Tyler has been asked numerous times to become the next The Bachelor lead, he turned down the big role and instead supported his best friend Matt James when he took over the top spot despite never having been a part of Bachelor Nation before that.

Tyler has dated several notable women, including Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner’s bestie Stassie Karanikolaou, and Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari.

Now, Tyler can add Tate to that long list after the pair confirmed their relationship back in September.

And while it was finally made official just months ago, they also revealed at the time that they’d been dating for nearly a year already.

Tyler and Tate initially met through a mutual friend though it was a while after that when they actually started dating. Tate revealed to Jason Tartick on the Trading Secrets podcast that before dating, she met Tyler a few times, though he didn’t even remember her.

Then, she went on to become Tyler’s “wing woman” before they became a couple.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.