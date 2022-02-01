Tyler Cameron hopes ’29 looks better on me’ as he celebrates birthday in a fake mullet

Tyler Cameron puts on a mullet wig for his 29th birthday. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

Tyler Cameron, Bachelor Nation alum and fan-favorite, has just celebrated his 29th birthday!

What did Tyler Cameron post on his Instagram on his birthday?

As he posed shirtless on his bed, Tyler looked like a punk rocker with his head back with his eyes closed. Tyler also rocked the love signs with his hands.

Craziest of all, Tyler sported a mullet wig for the photo that he posted on his Instagram page, as he celebrated his birthday yesterday, January 31, 2022.

Tyler turned the Big 2-9, with just one year left in his 20s, until he hits that 30s decade.

Tyler captioned his wacky photo by writing, “Well 28 was a rough one by the looks of it. Hope 29 looks better on me! But on a serious note, I appreciate all the texts and calls and love everyone has sent me today. Y’all make me feel very loved.”

He went on to tell his fans, “The only thing I want for my birthday is for you to go follow and donate to the @andreaccameronfoundation and help us provide scholarships for our students. Even a dollar will go a long way I promise! We’re already accepting applications and getting ready to award our first round of scholarships! Help us make a difference and make Mama proud together! Love y’all!”

What happened to Tyler’s mom?

For those who don’t know, Tyler lost his mom, Mama Cameron, to a brain aneurysm at age 55 right before Covid hit at the end of February 2020.

Tyler, a family man, took her loss extremely hard, as Bachelor Nation knew how close to his mom Tyler was. She was a football Mom, always supporting her three boys. Moreover, she was involved in her community and was always volunteering for charitable causes, hence the scholarships in her name.

While Tyler has had a rough year, still dealing with his Mom’s death, his Dad’s health scares, ups and downs in the relationship department, and still having to deal with Covid and all the pandemic has brought, he has taken to Instagram to show his humor as well as his serious side.

Many Bachelor Nation alums and other fans responded to Tyler’s caption and photo to wish him a happy birthday as well.

Tyler’s birthday wishes filled up his Instagram

The first Bachelor Nation stats to wish Tyler a happy birthday were Matt James and Dale Moss. The Bachelor Nation alums wrote “Happy Birthday TC!” and “HBD brotha!” respectively.

While others also commented Happy Birthday to Tyler, one person stated, “HBD Tyler! Just made a donation- your mom’s legacy is going to change so many young kids’ lives. Rock on.”

According to Tyler’s photo, it looks like although 2021 was rough on him, he is ready to rock out 2022! Happy Birthday, Tyler, from Bachelor Nation!

