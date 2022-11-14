Tyler Cameron gets cozy with Kristin Cavallari for night out, sparks dating rumors

Tyler Cameron gained millions of followers after The Bachelorette Season 15. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron/Instagram

Tyler Cameron’s recent photo with TV personality Kristin Cavallari has fans speculating over the nature of the pair’s connection.

Tyler’s love life is often in the spotlight since becoming a breakout star on The Bachelorette Season 15.

The Bachelor Nation star has been linked to several women in Hollywood over the years, and one of the women he’s been speculated to be with in the past was Kristin Cavallari.

Tyler and Kristin were captured making out earlier this year, setting relationship rumors ablaze.

However, Kristin denied the dating rumors and even admitted that her seemingly candid kiss with Tyler was staged to stir up press, which proved successful.

Now, Tyler and Kristin were recently seen spending time together again, as it appeared the two were touchy during a night out.

Tyler Cameron all smiles with Kristin Cavallari

Blogger Sam Logan took to Instagram to share a group photo that included Tyler and Kristin.

In the photo, Kristin sizzled in a little black dress that hugged her curves and featured a low neckline with revealing cutouts. Kristin wore her blonde hair down and wavy as she smiled with a hand on her hip and smokey eye makeup.

Tyler stood behind Kristin and placed his hands on her shoulders, smiling in a tee and jeans.

Fans react to Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallari’s photo

While the post’s caption didn’t hint at a relationship between Tyler and Kristin, their affectionate poses got fans speculating.

A commenter exclaimed, “So she IS WITH TYLER!!! Ha…Pretty sure we all saw this coming.”

Another reactor wrote, “‘Kristen saying she’s not fu**ing tyler.’”

One commenter expressed, “Tyler and Kirstin are hooking up,” while another Instagram user commented with a jaw-dropping emoji.

Time will tell if Tyler publicly addresses any new developments in his love life soon.

Tyler Cameron goes shirtless to promote PJ Place

Tyler’s large Instagram following has led to several paid partnerships and brand deals.

Earlier this month, Tyler turned up the heat while going without a shirt to promote the pajama brand PJ Place.

In a steamy photo, Tyler posed on a kitchen counter with a plate of donuts while wearing nothing but a pair of black pajama pants as he licked his fingers.

Tyler captioned the post, “When I’m wearing anything in bed, it’s @pjplace. They are so comfortable you will not want to take them off, trust me. Check them out and grab your people (and yourself) a pair now via link in bio.”

