Tyler Cameron flaunts rock hard abs in the Carribean

Tyler Cameron is one of the biggest breakout stars from Bachelor Nation, with many raving about his charming personality and handsome physique.

Tyler’s latest post featured photos from his trip to the Caribbean, including a shirtless pic showing off his abs.

Bachelor Nation gushed over Tyler as he lived it up on the islands.

Tyler Cameron goes shirtless in the Caribbean

Tyler Cameron took to Instagram to share a series of photos in the islands, with the first slide featuring him going shirtless under the sun.

Tyler posed confidently by the pool while wearing shorts, sneakers, a backpack, and sunglasses atop his white hat.

Other photos in the post featured Tyler partying with friends, golfing on a lush green golf course, eating food and soda, and finally resting with a dog in the final slide.

Having captured the many facets of his fun-filled trip, Tyler captioned the post, “Been L-I-V-I-N down in the islands.”

Bachelor Nation fans flocked to the comments to gush over Tyler and his scenic trip.

One commenter wrote, “HOT TAMALE.”

Another comment referenced Tyler’s caption, “just tryin to be L-I-V-I-N w/ you.”

A fan commented, “omg hello sexy.”

Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

Tyler Cameron is the most followed man in Bachelor Nation

There have been many beloved members within Bachelor Nation, and Tyler Cameron tops the list of most popular.

After debuting on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, fans fell in love with Tyler for both his dashing looks and charming personality.

Tyler made it into Hannah’s final two, but the Alabama Bachelorette chose to get engaged to Jed Wyatt instead. Jed and Hannah’s relationship was extremely short-lived as they revealed they were broken up by the time of the reunion after Jed was exposed for his involvement with another woman and seemingly only going on The Bachelorette to boost his music career.

Hannah and Tyler tried to reconcile their relationship afterward, but it ultimately didn’t work out.

While Tyler didn’t walk away with a lasting love from the franchise, he walked away with an astounding number of fans.

Boasting 2.2 million followers on Instagram, Tyler Cameron is the most followed man in Bachelor Nation at this time and one of the franchise’s most popular stars by far.

Hannah Brown is the most followed Bachelor Nation star with 2.6 million followers.

As Tyler’s star continues to rise, so does his massive following.

