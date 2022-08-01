Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze are Instagram official with sweet date video

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze have shared sweet moments from their weekend trip. Pic credit: @tylercameron3/Instagram

It was a weekend on the water for the latest “Instagram official” couple Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze.

The former Bachelorette contestant, 29, made his splash in the franchise as the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season.

Since his time on the show, and despite rekindling a lingering flame with leading lady Hannah, Tyler had been previously rumored to be dating models such as Gigi Hadid and Stassie Karanikolaou.

However, he recently opened up about his summertime romance with Paige Lorenze, whom he met at a bar in New York City.

The two were even caught sharing some very steamy PDA while hanging out on an NYC sidewalk earlier in July.

Over the weekend, the new couple shared snaps of each other on their Instagram Stories to share their boat outing with followers.

Details on Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze’s ‘date cruise’

The first photo posted by Tyler showed him on a boat with a glass of white wine in hand, lounging by a charcuterie board with the words “date cruise” written overtop.

The second photo switched the focus to Paige, which showed the Dairy Boy founder sipping on a glass of red with Tyler’s foot close to her face. “@paigelorenze did not approve of this Neither did Adam Sandler,” Tyler wrote on the photo.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @tylercameron3/Instagram

The Bachelor Nation favorite then snapped a photo of Paige driving the boat as she rocked a white tank, light-wash jeans, and her hair in a beachy braid.

Over on Paige’s page, she shared a dreamy video of a shirtless Tyler enjoying a calm sunset swim.

Her next Instagram Story switched gears and showed Tyler laughing in bed while holding up his iPhone to reveal a reply he had gotten on his photo of Paige steering the boat.

“Push her overboard rn,” the message read.

Tyler Cameron recently gushed over her relationship with Paige

Although the runner-up may not have found love on The Bachelorette, it seems as if he is happier than ever to be exploring his new relationship with Paige.

“It’s new as far as we’re learning a lot about each other and she’s an incredible girl. She’s really special and we’ll see what happens,” he said in an interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s all about energy. And certain people just move me differently, that’s how that happens,” Tyler continued.

Although Tyler has admitted that he likes to move quickly in life, he also said he wants to take things slow regarding his new romance.

“My issue is with everything I do in my life – dating, working out, goals – I just hammer the gas pedal. And so the RPMs are through the roof, and the engine blows or something blows up,” he said.

“I gotta figure out how to lean off the gas pedal a little bit. I’m a lover. I love to love and love to be around people and see where things go… I just get excited.”

Although Bachelor in Paradise may be returning to ABC this September, Tyler Cameron will not be on the tropical beach alongside former castmates — he will most likely be on a boat next to Paige instead.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.