Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze already split just weeks after making it official

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze are over. Pic credit: @paigelorenze/Instagram; @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

Bachelor Nation has recently heard a lot about the former fan-favorite and runner-up from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron.

From making out with Kristin Cavallari in order to gain her press for her clothing line to dating the Instagram celebrity and Dairy Boy founder Paige Lorenze, he has made some major headlines.

After fans had started speculating and spotting Tyler and Paige together, the word was getting around that Tyler may have a new famous girlfriend in the works.

While it took a bit, the two finally came out and revealed that they were dating but that it was early in their relationship.

Tyler and Paige had been seen showing some pretty steamy PDA on the streets of New York City and also recently had a boat day together.

However, it seems that Tyler and Paige’s relationship may be over shortly after it went public.

Tyler Cameron reveals he and Paige Lorenze are no longer dating

During an episode of E! News’ Daily Pop just today, the show’s guest host, Loni Love, asked Tyler about his and Paige’s boat date that was all over Instagram.

Instead of talking about how smitten the two were, Tyler released some shocking news to everyone as he confirmed that he and Paige were no longer together.

In fact, Tyler stated, “I tell you what, Loni, we just had to take a step back. It wasn’t the right timing… We’re back [to], you know, not dating anymore, just doing our own thing right now. We both have a bunch of respect and love for each other but just not the right time for both of us right now.”

Loni and all of Bachelor Nation were left speechless by Tyler’s revelation and couldn’t believe what they had just heard. When asked to clarify whether he was indeed single, Tyler declared, “Absolutely.”

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze’s relationship timeline

Tyler and Paige seemed happy together as they spent time in New York City as a couple. Moreover, Tyler has gushed about Paige just within the past few weeks.

He called her incredible, really special, and declared they were still learning a lot about each other since it was early on in their relationship.

Tyler had also let fans know that the pair had met at an NYC bar, speaking about how Paige had moved him differently, and that’s how they formed their connection.

Before their relationship, Paige had been linked to country sensation Morgan Wallen and Tyler to Gigi Hadid and Camila Kendra last year.

As a major favorite of Bachelor Nation fans, everyone hopes that Tyler can find someone who loves him just as much as the franchise viewers.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.