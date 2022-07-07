Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallari recreate Dirty Dancing lift, get flirty with each other

Kristin Cavallari flirted with Tyler Cameron as they recreated the Dirty Dancing lift. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari was always known on Laguna Beach as the ultimate flirty girl and, in a senior yearbook, would be voted Most Likely to Steal Your Boyfriend.

She’s now taken that flirtatious behavior to adulthood, clearly enjoying spending time with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron flirted with each other as they filmed a campaign video

The pair were filming a campaign video for Kristin’s brand Uncommon James, and it appears they took their roles very seriously because they enjoyed some time together behind the scenes.

In an Instagram video, the pair recreated the famous Dirty Dancing lift, with Kristin running towards Tyler and getting lifted by his muscular arms.

They flirted and laughed up a storm as Tyler started to drop Kristin, with The Hills alum alluding to the fact that they were enjoying some tequila shots between takes.

As Tyler dropped her, he held on to her thin waist, clearly enjoying the closeness.

On top of the video, Kristin wrote, “This is what happens when you take real tequila shots while filming.”

She wrote below, “Lucky to be alive honestly [cry laughing emoji],” and tagged Tyler’s Instagram.

In the video, Kristin wore a pair of white, tight sweatpants with a matching white cropped t-shirt and a cowgirl hat; she was barefoot.

Tyler kept it simple in a black t-shirt and black jeans rolled up at the ankles and paired with white sneakers.

Kristin and Tyler were busy filming the fall campaign video for her clothing brand Uncommon James, and based on the teasers, it looks like it’s a very intimate video.

Uncommon James dropped their new collection today

Uncommon dropped their new collection today, Untamed, with Kristin posting a sultry photo in one of the outfits.

She wore a tight, white minidress with black cowgirl boots and looked as if she was sitting in the same location as the video with Tyler was filmed.

Kristin wore several gold necklaces and bracelets, leaving her blonde hair in beach waves.

Uncommon James shared behind-the-scenes of Kristin’s photoshoot

The Uncommon James Instagram page shared a behind-the-scenes look at shooting photos for the new collection, with Kristin also seen in a denim miniskirt, a brown cowgirl belt, suede cowgirl boots, and a beige vest with tassels.

In another shot, Kristin wore denim shorts with another large buckled belt and a racy maroon top that looked like a bikini with tassels hanging down her stomach. On top, she wore a cropped fur sweater.

And in the last shot, Kristin was seen confidently walking near an old western train station in brown leather pants with a brown, cropped, halter neck top.