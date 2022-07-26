Tyler Cameron admits to clashing with Rachael Kirkconnell

Tyler Cameron attempts to keep it cordial when asked about Rachael Kirkconnell. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

Tyler Cameron and Rachael Kirkconnell may not be the best of friends despite their closeness with Matt James.

Fans had long suspected that Tyler and Rachael weren’t on the best terms, and Tyler’s recent interview appeared to confirm that.

Previously, Tyler’s best friend and The Bachelor Season 25 lead Matt James had suggested Tyler and his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell have a ‘love-hate relationship.’

Tyler was asked about Matt’s comments in his interview and seemed flustered to provide an answer.

In his reply, Tyler admitted that he and Rachael clash on certain issues.

The interview got fans buzzing and weighing in on their thoughts regarding the potentially strained relationship between Tyler and Rachael.

Tyler Cameron hints at issues with Rachael Kirkconnell

Tyler Cameron recently spoke with E! News and touched on the status of his relationship with Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.

The interviewer asked if Tyler and Matt were still as close as they once were, and Tyler replied, “Yeah. Matt is busy. I’m busy. You know? You get in a relationship, and that’s what happens. You know it’s all part of maturing and growing up and focusing on yourself and your career and your relationship.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The interview brought up Matt’s comments about Tyler and Rachael’s “love-hate relationship, and Tyler immediately teased, “There’s love?”

Tyler quickly added that he was just kidding, but he seemingly became flustered as he finally shared, “Rachael’s great, and she makes Matt happy, and they’re happy. And it’s fun to see, you know, them do their thing.”

“Would we have a love-hate relationship? I think it’s just we have two strong opinions and the way we see things, and we sometimes clash,” Tyler continued.

Tyler concluded, “at the end of the day, we’re all cool. It is what it is.”

Fans call Tyler Cameron a class act after interview

Many viewers of the interview felt Tyler’s response made it clear that he isn’t the biggest fan of Rachael; however, they also felt Tyler classily handled the question.

A commenter wrote, “That answer was the nicest way possible of confirming they can’t stand each other.”

Another viewer commented, “Damn he hates her.”

One commenter wrote, “Yah I call BS. Clearly Rachael and him don’t get along. Clearly him and Matt are not as close. They don’t even comment and like each other’s posts or make fun of each other anymore.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

A fan wrote, “his responses are class act.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Another wrote, “Honestly, class act. This guy.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.