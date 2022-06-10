Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, paternity drama is unfolding on The Kardashians

The Kardashians finale will shed some light on Tristan Thompson’s biggest cheating scandal and paternity suit. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

It was no surprise to fans when it came out that Tristan Thompson was at the center of a paternity suit last winter, but the same isn’t true for all members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

During this time on the show, Khloe and Tristan were working on reconciling their differences while pursuing a romantic relationship together, with a hopeful end goal of marriage and a family. Earlier in Episode 9, Khloe is seen out at lunch with mom Kris Jenner where they discuss marriage and how Khloe would be a great wife.

However, Khloe knew that it would take a lot of time and effort to move past Tristan’s actions and wasn’t anticipating marriage in the near future. Unfortunately, the hopes of a family with Tristan were soon to be crushed entirely when big sister Kim revealed the ultimate betrayal.

Kim Kardashian was the first to know about Tristan Thompson’s paternity suit

In the last few minutes of Episode 9, viewers watched as camera crews were called to Kim’s house at about 6:30 am, earlier than their usual start time for filming. As they enter the gym, they walk in on Kim talking on the phone before hanging up to take another call from her sister Kylie.

As it turns out, Kim was the first person to see Tristan’s declaration in response to the accusations that he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. He confirmed having sex with her after his birthday but said that he couldn’t confirm if he really was the father of her baby.

Kylie asked if he was “the worst person on the planet,” before Kim began reading the declaration. Shortly after, Kourtney merged into the call and advised that Tristan was requesting the paternity test before saying what is probably one of the most painful facts about the situation, “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.”

Kourtney added that it was “never-ending betrayal” with Tristan before Kim noted that Khloe wanted a baby boy and it wasn’t fair to her younger sister that Tristan was having a son with someone he cheated on. “The whole thing that’s so sad is she wants a baby boy. And now this girl is having a f***ing baby boy? A f***ing random that he sleeps with one night? F*** him. Oh, I was so team him.”

The Kardashians Season 1 finale to reveal Khloe Kardashian’s reaction to Maralee Nichols scandal

The episode ends on a huge cliffhanger with Khloe asking Kim “What the f**k is this?” but there’s still one episode left in Season 1. From the sneak peek of next week’s finale, it doesn’t look like things are pretty.

Viewers saw clips of the Kardashian-Jenner family calling a family meeting to discuss their next moves regarding Tristan’s paternity suit, but it’s shown that Khloe isn’t going to come to the meeting.

A few seconds later, viewers see Kendall video calling Khloe, where Khloe says she’s having a lot of anxiety and even fainted. Kendall was shocked to hear about Khloe fainting and asked her about it, but Khloe appeared to shrug the incident off.

Although it’s no secret now that Khloe and Tristan are no longer together and that Tristan is in fact the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, more details are certain to come to light next week.

The Kardashians Season 1 finale airs Thursday, June 16 on Hulu.