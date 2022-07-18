Tristan Thompson spotted holding hands with mystery woman as Khloe Kardashian awaits birth of their son

Tristan Thompson was spotted in Greece holding hands with a woman. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s drawn-out on-again-off-again relationship finally ended for good over the past winter, and it seems that both may be moving on.

Khloe allegedly has a new partner, though she has revealed that she isn’t concerned with romance at the moment with her second baby on the way via surrogate.

There were rumors that Tristan was upset that Khloe was moving on and that he was hoping their second baby might bring the two back together.

While it’s hard to say what sort of communication is going on between the two stars, it’s possible that they’ll just try to keep co-parenting as they have been with their daughter, True.

However, it seems that the basketball star isn’t concerned with his ex or their second child due to be here any day now as he’s spending a lot of time partying in Greece.

As women were previously seen fawning over the basketball star, he has also been spotted holding hands with a mystery woman.

Tristan Thompson seen with a new mystery woman

TMZ reports that Tristan was walking around Mykonos at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, but he wasn’t alone.

He was seen holding a woman’s hand as they walked shortly after being at the club.

Some speculate that the two may have met at the club, Bonbonniere, which he frequented most of the weekend.

He was spotted at the same club on Friday night while smoking hookah and surrounded by several women.

His partying and hand-holding come as Khloe is waiting for the birth of their second baby, which is said to be expected any day now.

Khloe Kardashian preparing for baby without Tristan Thompson

Given that Tristan is in Greece right now, it seems likely that Khloe is preparing for their second child’s arrival without him there.

Fortunately, she likely has the support of her family as they always stick together and help each other when needed.

Khloe revealed on the season finale of The Kardashians Season 1 that she does not talk to Tristan and mostly lets him communicate with True himself.

However, some time has passed since his paternity suit came to light, and it’s possible that the two talk solely for the purpose of co-parenting together.

They have had a solid co-parenting relationship since their first split in 2019, so, fortunately, parenting while being apart isn’t new for them.

For now, fans are just waiting for the baby boy’s arrival.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 airs in September.