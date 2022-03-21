Tristan Thompson shares quote about not feeling guilty after cheating on Khloe Kardashian, having another kid

Tristan Thompson shared a shady quote about not feeling guilty about the past on Instagram. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

As far as Tristan Thompson is concerned, the past shouldn’t make anyone feel guilty.

However, Tristan’s past leads some to believe that a little guilt is necessary and might even be a good thing.

Tristan made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed that he was the father of Maralee Nichols’s son. He cheated on Khloe Kardashian several times throughout their relationship, resulting in a lot of backlash.

Although he said he would take full responsibility for his son with Maralee Nichols, the model has come forward and said that he isn’t involved at all with their son and isn’t being true to his word.

However, Tristan seems to believe that the past should “guide you rather, than making you feel guilty.”

Tristan Thompson may not feel guilty for his past actions

When it was revealed that Tristan was the father of Maralee’s son, he issued a public apology to Khloe for the wrongs he had done throughout their relationship.

However, he recently posted a message to his Instagram story that may suggest otherwise when it comes to any guilt.

The full message reads, “Let the past guide you rather, than making you feel guilty. Let the future excite you, rather than making you feel anxious. Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive, rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future.”

The basketball player may just be looking toward the future rather than reflecting on his past, but the first line of the post was spotted by many and seen as a shady phrase to use surrounding his past actions.

At this time, there are at least three different women whom Tristan reportedly cheated on Khloe with.

Tristan Thompson cheated at least 3 times, doesn’t help with Maralee Nichols’s son

At one point, text messages allegedly from Tristan claimed that he and Khloe were married, but the Kardashian star has distanced herself from Tristan at this time.

During their relationship, he cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, Instagram model Sydney Chase, and model Maralee Nichols.

Although it’s hard to say if those are the only times he cheated on Khloe, three times was enough for the Good American co-founder to call it quits.

However, he has not only cheated on Khloe but allegedly denied that he was the father of Maralee’s son at first, even sending text messages telling her that he was retiring from basketball and she wouldn’t get any child support.

When the baby was born, the paternity test proved that Tristan was the father and he said he would take responsibility, but Maralee has since said that he has not held up his end of the deal when it comes to their son.

Tristan Thompson currently has three children: True Thompson with Khloe Kardashian, Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols, and Prince Thompson with his ex Jordan Craig.