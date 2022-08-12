Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post about getting ‘wiser’ after welcoming baby boy with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson says “don’t try me” in his latest post. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their second child and only son together earlier this month, but Tristan has a new message for his social media followers.

The NBA star has shared some cryptic messages in the past, and though it’s never confirmed if the messages mean anything, they’re almost always posted when he’s in the spotlight.

His most recent post echoes the lyrics from MP2K13’s song Self Made: “I never switched sides/ I just witched lanes/ Got older and realized/ Everybody ain’t the same.”

Sharing a picture of himself wearing black pants, a black patterned button-up, stark white shoes, and a big chain, Tristan gave the camera an icy look from afar.

Tristan’s Instagram caption isn’t entirely the same as the song, as it reads, “I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same,” with the hashtag “#DontTryMe.”

It’s unclear whether Tristan’s post is meant to be a message to anyone in particular, or if he’s just feeling confident and doesn’t want anyone bringing him down.

Regardless, his 3.7 million followers seemed to enjoy the post as they left over 39,000 likes.

How many kids does Tristan Thompson have?

Tristan has four children now, three sons and one daughter.

Tristan shares two children with Khloe as they have their four-year-old daughter True and just welcomed their baby boy, whose name has not been revealed at this time, assuming he has one.

While sources say Tristan is thrilled to have a baby boy, he actually has two other sons with former partners.

In 2016, his ex Jordan Craig gave birth to their son Prince. Tristan and Jordan had split before Prince’s birth as Tristan was dating Khloe at the time of Prince’s arrival.

In December 2021, Maralee Nichols claimed that she and Tristan had linked up and she was pregnant with his child.

He initially denied paternity, but the paternity test revealed that he was in fact the father of her son, Theo.

Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian getting back together?

Khloe fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the socialite and reality star has no plans to get back with Tristan.

She gave the NBA star several chances in the past and continued to have her feelings hurt, especially this last time when it was confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. The month before the scandal broke, their surrogate became pregnant with their son.

For now, it seems like Khloe and Tristan are both single and living it up in the single life, which perhaps is best for Tristan and his seeming inability to remain faithful. For now, the two only communicate for co-parenting matters.

The Kardashians Season 1 ended with Khloe’s reaction to the paternity suit, so hopefully, things are more cheerful for Khloe in Season 2.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on Hulu on September 22, 2022.