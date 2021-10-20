Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dead at 34

Former reality TV star Trevor Jones died unexpectedly leaving behind a 6-month old child. Pic credit:@tee_jones/Instagram

Trevor Jones, best known as a former contestant on the Bravo series The Millionaire Matchmaker, has died at age 34.

He is an entrepreneur, best known for dating The Hills star Stephanie Pratt on Season 8 of Millionaire Matchmaker and his appearance on CNBC’s The Profit.

According to a GoFundMe set up for his wife and his 6-month-old daughter, his death was unexpected and a result of a “sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.”

The entrepreneur and former reality TV star died on October 9, 2021.

Jones got married to his wife Cherrie in April 2018, and they welcomed a daughter, Finley, in March this year.

The GoFundMe description describes Trevor Christoper Jones character:

“He was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back. Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words.”

Patti Stranger, the host of The Millionaire Matchmaker, which ran for eight seasons and concluded in 2015, paid tribute to Jones.

“We are deeply saddened by this news. Trevor was one of the nicest daters on the show,” Patti said to E! News in a statement, adding: “It’s hard to remember every single dater from the show, but I definitely remember him. He was lovely, handsome, and will be missed.”

What is Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome?

According to Mayo Clinic, Ehlers-Danlos syndromes are inherited disorders that affect the connective tissue of the skin, joints, and blood vessel walls.

According to his GoFundMe, Jones had the more severe form of the disorder — vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which comes with the risk of fatal ruptures of major blood vessels.

Jones had a ‘perfect’ first date with Stephanie Pratt

Jones went on a date with The Hills star Stephanie Pratt on Millionaire Matchmaker in 2015. TMZ, the first to report his death, says they got along, and the late reality TV star reflected on the date on his Instagram account.

“And for the record, I might have let her win in Whac-A-Mole. All in all, it was a perfect first date!”

Trevor Jones seemingly left reality TV behind him and got married three years after appearing on Millionaire Matchmaker. His last Instagram post was in 2016 – a photo showing of the late businessman at an entrepreneur panel.

According to the caption, he reflected on his experience with his company Flex Watches and his mistakes.

Trevor Jones was a successful entrepreneur

Trevor Jones was a successful businessman who co-founded a southern California-based watch company, Flex Watches, with partner Travis Lubinsky — a charity-based business.

During his appearance on the show in 2016, he revealed that he had lost his mother. Jones and his partner scored a $400,000 investment from Marcus Lemonis.

Trevor Christopher Jones is survived by his wife Cherrie, their 6-month-old daughter Finley, his father Chris, and his sister Kaitlin.