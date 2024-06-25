Trehuggers defend Jennifer Aydin and call for Danielle Cabral’s firing after RHONJ brawl

Everyone is talking about the recent brawl between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin, but who’s to blame for the altercation?

Anyone with eyes could see that Jennifer first shoved Danielle, who retaliated by hitting her with a cup.

It seemed straightforward until the Trehuggers jumped into the mix, giving their biased opinions on who started the fight.

Unsurprisingly, they’ve opted to side with Teresa’s bestie, especially now that Danielle has become friends with Melissa Gorga.

According to some viewers, Danielle started the physical altercation by getting into Jennifer’s personal space, leaving her with no choice but to push her.

The video of the altercation tells a different story, but there’s no use arguing with the Trehuggers.

They’re convinced that Danielle’s actions were unacceptable, and now they want her fired from the show.

The Trehuggers want Danielle Cabral fired as they defend Jennifer Aydin

The Trehuggers are sounding off on social media after the latest episode, and the consensus is that they want Danielle to be removed from RHONJ.

“She is classless and I know there was more said before Jen had to push her out her face. It’s the drink upside the head for me and she apparently does it again at the final sit down. She needs to go!!” said a commenter.

“Danielle raging and hitting Jen with a glass to her FACE far outweighs a closeup push. That’s a whole other level of assault & Bravo needs to fire her,” said someone else.

One viewer commented, “I think Danielle hitting her with a glass is to far!!! She should immediately be fired!”

Pic credit: @allabouttrhpodcast/Instagram

Another commenter said, “Danielle has no business on this show. She isn’t loaded… I also don’t want to see the behavior of ‘bad girls’ or Jerry springer. She needs to be booted.”

RHONJ Brawl brings in high ratings

Meanwhile, it seems the brawl between Danielle and Jennifer is just what RHONJ needed to keep viewers tuning in.

TV Deets posted the numbers for Episode 8, Trouble in Tulum. It has scored the highest ratings since the Season 14 premiere.

The episode reportedly attracted 791,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic, while the previous episode attracted 669,000 viewers.

The highest-rated episode so far this season was the premiere, which had 837,000 viewers tuned in.

Episode 4, A League of Their Own Worst Enemy, featured Dolores Catania’s charity softball game. It had 619,000 viewers, a series low.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.